12/5 prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 51, Neillsville 50

Pirates upset Warriors in second straight year

Emma Grunseth 13-point, 14-rebound double-double

Next: Colby at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Medford 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 12

Pins for Carson Church (132), Jake Brunner (160), Clayton Bowe (182) and Dalton Krug (195).

Next: Medford at Wausau West Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Black River Falls Co-op 11, Medford-Rib Lake 3

Emily Schafer with a hat trick for Raiders.

Next: Western Wisconsin Stars at Medford-Rib Lake, Friday at approx. 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Rhinelander 134, Medford 36

Matt Buchan second place in 200-yard freestyle

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

CURLING

Medford girls defeated Marshfield 5-3

Marshfield boys defeated Medford 11-4

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 6

Merrill Co-op boys hockey at Medford, 5 p.m.

Rib Lake girls basketball at Edgar, 5:45 p.m.

Western Wisconsin girls hockey at Medford-Rib Lake, approx. 7 p.m.

Antigo girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Medford boys basketball at Antigo, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake boys basketball at Edgar, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman boys basketball at Neillsville, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

Medford Hot Cocoa Gymnastics Invitational at MAES, 9 a.m.

Medford wrestling at Wausau West Invitational, 9 a.m.