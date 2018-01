1/25 Prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Rhinelander 48, Medford 22

Rhinelander 5-0 in GNC, Medford 4-1

Next: Great Northern Conference Championships at Lakeland, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

East Lakeland Conference Duals

No report received

Next: Lakeland Conference Championships at Cameron, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Rhinelander 4, Medford 1

Next: Waupaca at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northern Edge 8, Medford 2

Next: Medford vs. Brookfield Co-op at Beaver Dam, Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Medford at Fond du Lac Co-op (BD), Saturday at 10:30 a.m.; Medford vs. Lakeland Co-op at Beaver Dam, Saturday at 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tomahawk 101, Medford 39

Next: Great Northern Conference Championships at Lakeland, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Neillsville 87, Gilman 49

Next: Colby at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

CURLING

D.C. Everest varsity girls over Medford 6-3

D.C. Everest varsity boys over Medford 10-2

D.C. Everest JV girls over Medford 8-2

D.C. Everest JV boys over Medford 12-1