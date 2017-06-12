12/5 Prep scoreboard
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prentice 72, Rib Lake 62
Both teams 3-1, tied for first in Marawood North.
Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Dec. 12 at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 67, Spencer 16
Gilman holds Rocket to one second-half FG
Next: Gilman at Granton, Friday at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rib Lake 76, Gilman 46
Next: Chequamegon at Rib Lake (3-1), Friday at 7:15 p.m.; Gilman (0-3) at Colby, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Tomahawk 3, Medford 2 (OT)
Hunter Jones scores game-winner 41 seconds into OT for the Hatchets.
Next: Medford at Lakeland-Mercer, Thursday at approx. 7 p.m.
CURLING
Medford varsity girls 7, D.C. Everest 1
D.C. Everest varsity boys 8, Medford 7
Medford JV boys 10, D.C. Everest 7 in extra end
D.C. Everest JV girls 8, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Portage in Battle of the Brooms, Friday at 10 a.m.