12/5 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prentice 72, Rib Lake 62

Both teams 3-1, tied for first in Marawood North.

Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Dec. 12 at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 67, Spencer 16

Gilman holds Rocket to one second-half FG

Next: Gilman at Granton, Friday at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 76, Gilman 46

Next: Chequamegon at Rib Lake (3-1), Friday at 7:15 p.m.; Gilman (0-3) at Colby, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Tomahawk 3, Medford 2 (OT)

Hunter Jones scores game-winner 41 seconds into OT for the Hatchets.

Next: Medford at Lakeland-Mercer, Thursday at approx. 7 p.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity girls 7, D.C. Everest 1

D.C. Everest varsity boys 8, Medford 7

Medford JV boys 10, D.C. Everest 7 in extra end

D.C. Everest JV girls 8, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Portage in Battle of the Brooms, Friday at 10 a.m.