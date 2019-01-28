Home / The Star News / 1/25-26 weekend prep scoreboard

1/25-26 weekend prep scoreboard



Gilman's Katelynn Schmitt bounces a pass into Grace Grunseth along the baseline during the second half of Friday's 58-55 win over Columbus Catholic. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Madisyn James attacks the rim and draws a foul, setting up her tiebreaking free throw with 46.2 seconds left that gave the Pirates the lead for good in their 58-55 win over Columbus Catholic. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Kristen Brandner goes airborne after contact along the boards with a Marquette, Mich. skater during the first period of Saturday's 3-2, game-one loss at the Simek Center. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMeredith Seidlel isn't quite able to get a clean shot just outside the crease during the third period of Saturday's 4-1, game-two loss to Marquette, Mich. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Mon, 01/28/2019 - 9:25am mattf

GYMNASTICS
Antigo Invitational
Medford 4th in its division 126.575
Makala Ulrich new school record on vault with a 9.2
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY
Marquette, Mich. 3, Medford-Rib Lake 2
Marquette, Mich. 4, Medford-Rib Lake 1
Next: Rhinelander Northern Edge Co-op at Medford-Rib Lake, Monday at 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 58, Ashland 40
Next: Nekoosa at Medford Monday is postponed. Mosinee at Medford, Thursday, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 58, Columbus Catholic 55
Madisyn James and Emma Grunseth with go-ahead free throws in last 46 seconds.
Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Prentice 74, Rib Lake 34
Next: Owen-Withee at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

CURLING
Medford varsity girls 8, D.C. Everest 7
D.C. Everest varsity boys 7, Medford 5
Medford JV girls 9, D.C. Everest 6
Medford JV boys 5, D.C. Everest 4
Next: Medford at Mosinee Monday is canceled. Wausau East at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here