1/25-26 weekend prep scoreboard
GYMNASTICS
Antigo Invitational
Medford 4th in its division 126.575
Makala Ulrich new school record on vault with a 9.2
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marquette, Mich. 3, Medford-Rib Lake 2
Marquette, Mich. 4, Medford-Rib Lake 1
Next: Rhinelander Northern Edge Co-op at Medford-Rib Lake, Monday at 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 58, Ashland 40
Next: Nekoosa at Medford Monday is postponed. Mosinee at Medford, Thursday, 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 58, Columbus Catholic 55
Madisyn James and Emma Grunseth with go-ahead free throws in last 46 seconds.
Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Prentice 74, Rib Lake 34
Next: Owen-Withee at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
CURLING
Medford varsity girls 8, D.C. Everest 7
D.C. Everest varsity boys 7, Medford 5
Medford JV girls 9, D.C. Everest 6
Medford JV boys 5, D.C. Everest 4
Next: Medford at Mosinee Monday is canceled. Wausau East at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.