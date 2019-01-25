Home / The Star News / 1/24 prep scoreboard

Medford's Eric Rehbein maintains his control over Tomahawk's Luke Knight during his key 12-9 win at 126 pounds that opened the Raiders' 38-22 win over the Hatchets Thursday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsClay Bowe puts the final touches on his pin over Tomahawk's Kade Wenninger at the 5:22 mark of their 182-pound match Thursday. Bowe's pin gave Medford an insurmountable 32-3 lead. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford sophomore Abe Miller pushes through the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley during Thursday's meet with Tomahawk. Miller placed fourth in 2:45.63. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Matt Buchan, shown here during his third-place effort in the 500-yard freestyle, set personal bests in both the 500- and 200-yard freestyles in Thursday's meet. He won the 200-yard race in 2:17.77. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJustin Sullivan gets to the rim past the attempted shot block by Rice Lake's Nolan Rowe during Thursday's 66-56 non-conference loss to the Warriors. Photo by Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype
Fri, 01/25/2019 - 9:42am mattf
Wrestlers win to climb into first-place tie in GNC

WRESTLING
Medford 38, Tomahawk 22
Next: GNC Championship Tournament at Medford, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Medford, Tomahawk and Antigo finish 4-1 in GNC duals. Highest-scoring team of the three will win the outright championship.

East Lakeland Duals at Shell Lake
Cornell-Gilman 30, Bruce 24
Flambeau 30, Cornell-Gilman 24
Shell Lake 60, Cornell-Gilman 19
Cameron 45, Cornell-Gilman 6
Next: Lakeland Conference Championship Tournament at Gilman, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
GNC Tournament, Round One
#1 Northland Pines 7, #8 Medford 0
#4 Antigo 5, #5 Tomahawk 0
#3 Rhinelander 6, #6 Mosinee 2
#2 Waupaca 4, #7 Lakeland 4 (OT) (Waupaca wins shootout)

Jan. 29 Round 2
Semifinals, 7 p.m.
Antigo at Northland Pines
Rhinelander at Waupaca

Consolation semifinals, 7 p.m.
Medford at Tomahawk
Lakeland at Mosinee

BOYS SWIMMING
Tomahawk 108, Medford 60
Medford’s Matt Buchan wins the 200-yard freestyle
Next: GNC Championships at Medford, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice Lake 66, Medford 56
Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Neillsville 65, Gilman 60
Next: Gilman at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

