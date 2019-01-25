1/24 prep scoreboard
WRESTLING
Medford 38, Tomahawk 22
Next: GNC Championship Tournament at Medford, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Medford, Tomahawk and Antigo finish 4-1 in GNC duals. Highest-scoring team of the three will win the outright championship.
East Lakeland Duals at Shell Lake
Cornell-Gilman 30, Bruce 24
Flambeau 30, Cornell-Gilman 24
Shell Lake 60, Cornell-Gilman 19
Cameron 45, Cornell-Gilman 6
Next: Lakeland Conference Championship Tournament at Gilman, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
GNC Tournament, Round One
#1 Northland Pines 7, #8 Medford 0
#4 Antigo 5, #5 Tomahawk 0
#3 Rhinelander 6, #6 Mosinee 2
#2 Waupaca 4, #7 Lakeland 4 (OT) (Waupaca wins shootout)
Jan. 29 Round 2
Semifinals, 7 p.m.
Antigo at Northland Pines
Rhinelander at Waupaca
Consolation semifinals, 7 p.m.
Medford at Tomahawk
Lakeland at Mosinee
BOYS SWIMMING
Tomahawk 108, Medford 60
Medford’s Matt Buchan wins the 200-yard freestyle
Next: GNC Championships at Medford, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice Lake 66, Medford 56
Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Neillsville 65, Gilman 60
Next: Gilman at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.