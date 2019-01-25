1/24 prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Medford 38, Tomahawk 22

Next: GNC Championship Tournament at Medford, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Medford, Tomahawk and Antigo finish 4-1 in GNC duals. Highest-scoring team of the three will win the outright championship.

East Lakeland Duals at Shell Lake

Cornell-Gilman 30, Bruce 24

Flambeau 30, Cornell-Gilman 24

Shell Lake 60, Cornell-Gilman 19

Cameron 45, Cornell-Gilman 6

Next: Lakeland Conference Championship Tournament at Gilman, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

GNC Tournament, Round One

#1 Northland Pines 7, #8 Medford 0

#4 Antigo 5, #5 Tomahawk 0

#3 Rhinelander 6, #6 Mosinee 2

#2 Waupaca 4, #7 Lakeland 4 (OT) (Waupaca wins shootout)

Jan. 29 Round 2

Semifinals, 7 p.m.

Antigo at Northland Pines

Rhinelander at Waupaca

Consolation semifinals, 7 p.m.

Medford at Tomahawk

Lakeland at Mosinee

BOYS SWIMMING

Tomahawk 108, Medford 60

Medford’s Matt Buchan wins the 200-yard freestyle

Next: GNC Championships at Medford, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rice Lake 66, Medford 56

Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Neillsville 65, Gilman 60

Next: Gilman at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.