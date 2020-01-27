1/24-25 prep weekend scoreboard

BOYS HOCKEY

Medford 7, Grantsburg Co-op Blizzard 0

Blaine Seidl 2 goals, AJ Adleman 13 saves in team’s fourth shutout of the season.

Medford (10-7-1) hits 10 wins for first time since 2005-06.

Next: Chequamegon Co-op at Medford, Friday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Baraboo Co-op 9, Medford-Rib Lake 3

Medford-Rib Lake 8, Beaver Dam Co-op 4.

Raiders (6-12) hit six wins for first time since 2011-12

Next: Medford-Rib Lake at Chippewa Falls Co-op, Thursday at 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Arcadia Challenge, 16 teams

1. Cadott, 541.5

2. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro, 487

3. Medford, 464

4. Minnetonka, Minn., 403

5. St. Croix Central, 293

Medford’s Jake Rau (220) and Clay Bowe (182) win weight class championships. Eric Rehbein (126), Dane Higgins (138), Zeke Sigmund (145) and Emett Grunwald (152) all place second.

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls Interstate Wrestling Classic, 22 teams

1. St. Croix Falls, 197

2. Princeton, Minn., 170

3. Hudson, 157.5

4. Amery, 149

5. Oconto Falls, 132

19. Cornell-Gilman, 27

Cornell-Gilman’s Andrew Olson (285) places fourth.

Next: Cornell-Gilman, Flambeau and Luck Co-op at Clear Lake Lakeland Conference Duals, Friday at 5 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Valders-Roncalli Invitational

1. Waupun, 128.825

2. Medford Co-op, 125.975

3. Valders-Roncalli, 122.6

4. Port Washington, 118.2

5. Escanaba, Mich., 114.475

6. Markesan, 113.925

7. Kaukauna, 103.75

Next: Medford Co-op at Antigo Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 88, Antigo 44

Medford improves to 6-0 GNC, 11-3 overall.

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Loyal 66, Gilman 49

Next: Gilman at Bruce, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 59, Antigo 34

Medford wins seventh straight game and improves to 5-2 GNC, 12-3 overall.

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Auburndale 55, Rib Lake 22

Next: Rib Lake at Tomahawk, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.