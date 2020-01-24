Home / The Star News

1/23 prep scoreboard



Medford's Jake Brunner battles Lakeland's Nick Rybicki in Thursday's 160-pound bout. Brunner won by pin in 5:13 to give the Raiders an early 24-0 lead in the dual meet. Photo by Brett LaBore/The Lakeland TimesNathan Sislo glides into his turn during the breaststroke leg of Thursday's 200-yard medley relay against Antigo. Ethan Kraemer, Sislo, Tahtankka Damm and Blaze Kesan won the race in 2:15.31. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Devyn Vlach tries to beat Auburndale's Fletcher Raab off the dribble and get to the rim during the second half of Thursday's 61-47 loss to the Apaches. Both teams came into the game with only one loss on the season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 10:57am mattf

WRESTLING
Medford 60, Lakeland 9
Raiders go to 3-0 in the GNC
Next: Medford at Arcadia Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Bruce at Cornell-Gilman, no report
Next: Cornell-Gilman at St. Croix Falls Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING
Medford 78, Antigo 74
Raiders improve to 2-6-1 in the GNC
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 47
Auburndale now 13-1. Rib Lake is 11-2.
Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 52, D.C. Everest 45
Autumn Krause a season-high 17 points
Next: Medford at Antigo, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Neillsville 58, Gilman 40
Warriors remain tied with Loyal atop Eastern Cloverbelt
Next: Gilman at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Chequamegon Co-op 3, Medford 0
Team SEaL's Chris Vittone with 51 saves to get shutout win.
Next: Grantsburg Co-op Blizzard at Medford, Saturday at 3 p.m.

CURLING
Medford girls tied Wausau West 6-6
Wausau West boys defeated Medford 7-6
Next: Marshfield at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

