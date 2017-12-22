12/21 Prep scoreboard
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 65, Nekoosa 61 (OT)
Raiders score last 7 points of overtime to get fifth straight win.
Next: Medford at Menomonie, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Merrill 64, Medford 48
Next: Medford vs. New Richmond at Altoona, Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m.
Phillips 58, Rib Lake 48
Next: Marathon at Rib Lake, Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m.
Columbus Catholic 75, Gilman 43
Next: Gilman at Bruce, Jan. 2 at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Northwest Icemen 4, Medford 1
Next: Sparta at Medford, Wednesday at 5 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Shawano 122, Medford 45
Matt Buchan wins 500-yard freestyle
Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Friday schedule
Girls basketball: Rib Lake at Athens, 7:15 p.m.