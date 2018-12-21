Home / The Star News / 12/20 prep scoreboard

12/20 prep scoreboard



Rib Lake's Steven Petkau finishes a steal with this lay-in, pulling the Redmen within 35-29 with 13:21 left in Thursday's second half at Phillips. The Redmen nearly pulled off a comeback from a 15-point first-half deficit, but fell short 50-46. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Tyler Balgord exploits an opening in the Phillips defense and scores on a hard drive to the basket, pulling the Redmen within 43-37 with 6:30 left. Balgord had an impact in the game with six points off the bench. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 12/21/2018 - 8:49am mattf

BOYS BASKETBALL
Phillips 50, RIb Lake 46
Rib Lake rallies from 15 down to take 44-43 lead, Loggers finish with 7-2 run.
Next: Rib Lake at Marathon, Jan. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

Columbus Catholic 65, Gilman 56
Pirates outscore 9-0 Dons 30-20 in second half.
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS
Marshfield 134.725, Medford 119.5
Makala Ulrich third all-around (32.8).
Next: Medford at Chequamegon, Jan. 11 at 5:45 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Barron Co-op 6, Medford 1
Blaine Seidl goal, AJ Adleman 42 saves
Next: Medford at Antigo JV, Friday at 5 p.m.; Viroqua Co-op at Medford, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING
Shawano 104, Medford 64
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING
Cornell-Gilman at Phillips, postponed

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here