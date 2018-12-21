12/20 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Phillips 50, RIb Lake 46

Rib Lake rallies from 15 down to take 44-43 lead, Loggers finish with 7-2 run.

Next: Rib Lake at Marathon, Jan. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

Columbus Catholic 65, Gilman 56

Pirates outscore 9-0 Dons 30-20 in second half.

Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Marshfield 134.725, Medford 119.5

Makala Ulrich third all-around (32.8).

Next: Medford at Chequamegon, Jan. 11 at 5:45 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Barron Co-op 6, Medford 1

Blaine Seidl goal, AJ Adleman 42 saves

Next: Medford at Antigo JV, Friday at 5 p.m.; Viroqua Co-op at Medford, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Shawano 104, Medford 64

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cornell-Gilman at Phillips, postponed