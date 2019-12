GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marathon 51, Rib Lake 24

Savana Radtke leads Lady Redmen with 14 points.

Next: Rib Lake at Edgar, Friday at 5:45 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 3 SCHEDULE

D.C. Everest curling at Medford, 3:45 p.m.

Medford boys swim at Shawano, 5:30 p.m.

D.C. Everest boys basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Loyal boys basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Chequamegon boys basketball at Rib Lake, 7:15 p.m.