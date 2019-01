1/22 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 83, Chequamegon 40

Levi Ewan surpasses 1,000-point mark for career

Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Jan. 29 at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 67, Antigo 43

Next: Medford at Ashland, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 53, Spencer 27

Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Medford 9, Chequamegon Co-op 0

Austin Waldhart hat trick for Medford

Next: GNC Tournament round one, #8 Medford at #1 Northland Pines, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lakeland Co-op 10, Medford-Rib Lake 2

Next: Marquette, Mich. at Medford-Rib Lake DH, Saturday at 10 a.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity boys 7-5 over Wausau West

Wausau West varsity girls 9-7 over Medford

Wausau West JV boys 7-6 (extra end) over Medford

Wausau West JV girls 10-3 over Medford

Next: Medford at D.C. Everest, Friday at 3 p.m.