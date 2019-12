12/13-14 prep weekend scoreboard

WRESTLING

Eau Claire North Husky Invitational

Top 15

1. Ellsworth, 407

2. St. Croix Falls, 365

3. Medford, 347

4. Baldwin-Woodville, 340.5

5. Phillips, 281

6. Neillsville Co-op, 232

7. Arrowhead, 229.5

8. New Richmond, 221.5

9. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 196

10. Nekoosa Co-op, 195

11. Abbotsford-Colby, 183

12. Bloomer-Colfax, 158

13. Prescott, 150

14. Superior, 147

15. Blair-Taylor, 140.5

Medford’s Jake Rau wins 220-pound title; Dane Higgins (138), Zeke Sigmund (145) and Clay Bowe (182) finish second.

Next: Medford at Neillsville Co-op, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Barron Invitational

1. River Falls, 323

2. West Salem-Bangor, 287

3. Ashland, 252

4. Osceola, 243

5. Luck Co-op, 198.5

6. Barron, 187

7. Clear Lake, 175

8. Lakeland, 156

9. Hayward, 137

10. Unity, 71

11. Flambeau, 69

12. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 54

13. Cornell-Gilman, 39

14. Bruce, 21

Cornell-Gilman’s Ethan Person takes third at 120 pounds.

Next: Cornell-Gilman at Shell Lake, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Rhinelander Snowflake Invitational

1. Marshfield, 132.95

2. Medford Co-op, 128.925

3. Ashland, 123.525

4. Antigo, 122.45

5. Rhinelander, 112.275

6. Mosinee, 102.225

7. Chequamegon, 100.4

8. Washburn, 34.05

Medford’s Brooklyn Bilz set school record and wins balance beam (9.2). Bilz finishes second all-around (34.275).

Next: Medford at Marshfield, Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Medford-Rib Lake 9, Houghton-Hancock, Mich. 0

Medford-Rib Lake 7, Houghton-Hancock, Mich. 2

Next: Rhinelander Northern Edge Co-op at Medford-Rib Lake, Friday at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 55, Tomahawk 36

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 71, Granton 41

Next: Spencer at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Prentice 64, Rib Lake 54

Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 71, Granton 21

Next: Gilman at Thorp, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Athens 46, Rib Lake 26

Next: Rib Lake at Owen-Withee, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Northland Pines 15, Medford 0

Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CURLING

Wausau East girls defeated Medford 6-4

Wausau East boys defeated Medford 10-1

Next: Wausau West at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.