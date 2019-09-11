11/8-9 WIAA tournament scoreboard
WIAA DIV. 2 WISCONSIN RAPIDS GIRLS SWIMMING SECTIONAL
1. Rhinelander, 264
2. Rice Lake, 263
3. Wausau East, 257.5
4. River Falls, 257
5. Merrill, 233
6. Lakeland, 194
7. Ladysmith Co-op, 172
8. Menomonie, 161
9. Medford, 137
10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 122.5
11. Tomahawk, 114
12. Colby-Abbotsford, 59
13. Antigo, 38
14. Mosinee, 20
Medford's Erin Bergman finishes 2nd in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.8 seconds and qualifies for state.
Medford's 200-yard medley relay team of Erin Bergman, Faith Piller, Morgan Ball and Kami Razink finishes 4th in a school-record 1:53.66 and qualifies for state
Bergman finishes 6th in the 100-yard freestyle in a school-record 54.62 seconds and misses state by one place.
Ball finishes 5th in the 100-yard butterfly in a school-record 1:02.15
Next: WIAA Div. 2 state championships at UW Natatorium in Madison, Friday at 6:30 p.m.
WIAA DIV. 3 FOOTBALL
Level 3
#1 Menomonie 34, #2 Medford 8
Ean Wilson 29 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD
Menomonie's Tyler Werner 8 of 15 passing, 169 yards, 3 TDs
Medford finishes 11-1
WIAA DIV. 7 FOOTBALL
Level 3
#1 Edgar 47, #3 Gilman 0
Gilman finishes 9-3