11/8-9 WIAA tournament scoreboard

Medford girls swimmers Erin Bergman, Kami Razink, Faith Piller and Morgan Ball, shown here at last week's GNC championships, will represent the Raiders Friday at the WIAA Div. 2 state meet in Madison. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsMedford's Ean Wilson gets through the hole and is off to the races for 39 yards and his 29th touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 34-8 Level 3 loss at Menomonie. Wilson finished with school records of 2,183 yards this season and 4,285 yards in his career. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Peyton Kuhn runs through a tackle and gets 8 yards to convert an early third-and-eight situation during Friday's loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Doug Way (84), Nate Doriot (10) and Carson Church drop Menomonie running back Zach Demarce after just a 1-yard third-quarter gain. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 8:23pm mattf
Swimmers qualify for state; football seasons end

WIAA DIV. 2 WISCONSIN RAPIDS GIRLS SWIMMING SECTIONAL
1. Rhinelander, 264
2. Rice Lake, 263
3. Wausau East, 257.5
4. River Falls, 257
5. Merrill, 233
6. Lakeland, 194
7. Ladysmith Co-op, 172
8. Menomonie, 161
9. Medford, 137
10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 122.5
11. Tomahawk, 114
12. Colby-Abbotsford, 59
13. Antigo, 38
14. Mosinee, 20
Medford's Erin Bergman finishes 2nd in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.8 seconds and qualifies for state.
Medford's 200-yard medley relay team of Erin Bergman, Faith Piller, Morgan Ball and Kami Razink finishes 4th in a school-record 1:53.66 and qualifies for state
Bergman finishes 6th in the 100-yard freestyle in a school-record 54.62 seconds and misses state by one place.
Ball finishes 5th in the 100-yard butterfly in a school-record 1:02.15
Next: WIAA Div. 2 state championships at UW Natatorium in Madison, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 FOOTBALL
Level 3
#1 Menomonie 34, #2 Medford 8
Ean Wilson 29 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD
Menomonie's Tyler Werner 8 of 15 passing, 169 yards, 3 TDs
Medford finishes 11-1

WIAA DIV. 7 FOOTBALL
Level 3
#1 Edgar 47, #3 Gilman 0
Gilman finishes 9-3

