1/18-19 weekend prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Arcadia Challenge

1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro, 517.5

2. Baldwin-Woodville, 510.5

3. Medford, 413

4. Minnetonka, Minn., 379

5. Cadott, 341.5

6. Eau Claire Memorial, 304

7. Prescott, 298

8. G-E-T/M-M reserves, 247.5

9. Mosinee, 228.5

10. St. Croix Central, 225.5

11. Arcadia, 185

12. Onalaska, 171

13. Brookwood, 120

14. Cochrane-Fountain City, 119

15. Minnetonka, Minn. II, 114

16. Independence-Gilmanton, 107

17. Coulee Christian, 26

Medford’s Jake Rau 1st at 220 pounds, Zeke Sigmund at 145 pounds, Dane Higgins 2nd at 132 pounds.

Wisconsin Challenger Series Finals at Wausau West

Medford’s Jake Brunner goes 4-0 and wins 138-pound championship, Ellee Grunwald 0-2 in girls 106-pound bracket.

Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Thursday, JV at 6:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls Interstate Classic

1. St. Croix Falls, 178.5

2. Hudson, 147.5

3. Boyceville, 144

4. River Falls, 140

5. Totino Grace, Minn., 132.5

6. Luck Co-op, 110.5

7. Amery, 103

8. Spencer-Columbus, 102

9. Cumberland, 92

10. Princeton, Minn., 88

11. Northwestern, 79.5

12. Cameron, 73.5

13. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm, 55

14. Pine City, Minn., 54

15. Ogilvie, Minn., 40

16. Cornell-Gilman, 35

17. Flambeau, 26.5

18. Glenwood City, 24

19. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 8.

Cornell-Gilman’s Sam Pickerign 3rd at 132 pounds.

Next: Cornell-Gilman at East Lakeland Conference Duals at Shell Lake, Thursday at 5 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Valders-Roncalli Invitational

1. Waupun, 125.95

2. Medford, 121.675

3. Valders-Roncalli, 119.25

4. Port Washington, 111.55

5. Markesan, 107.225

6. Escanaba, Mich., 104.75

7. Kaukauna, 103.05

8. Washburn, 34.75

Medford’s Brooklyn Bilz wins floor exercise (8.775).

Next: Medford at Antigo Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Merrill-East Tournament

Friday

Rhinelander-Three Lakes 5, Medford 3

Saturday

Jeffers, Mich. 4, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Chequamegon, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 61, Tomahawk 35

Next: Medford at Rice Lake, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 69, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 48

Next: Chequamegon at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Loyal 70, Gilman 48

Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

D.C. Everest 52, Medford 49

Next: Medford at Prentice, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 67, Rib Lake 33

Next: Flambeau at Rib Lake, Monday at 7:15 p.m.