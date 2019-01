1/17 prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Medford 51, Lakeland 21

Next: Medford at Arcadia Challenge, Saturday at 9:15 a.m., and at state JV meet at Wausau West, Saturday at 10 a.m.

Cameron 43, Cornell-Gilman 12

Next: Cornell-Gilman at St. Croix Falls Invitational, Saturday at 10 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Medford 105, Antigo 48

Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilman 75, Spencer 55

Next: Gilman at Loyal, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colby 80, Gilman 33

Next: Spencer at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 18

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption girls basketball at Rib Lake, 5:45 p.m.

Medford boys hockey vs. Rhinelander at Merrill, 6 p.m.

D.C. Everest girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption boys basketball at Rib Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Medford boys basketball at Tomahawk, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman boys basketball at Loyal, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Medford varsity wrestling at Arcadia Challenge, 9:15 a.m.

Medford JV wrestling at state meet, Wausau West, 10 a.m.

Cornell-Gilman wrestling at St. Croix Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.

Medford boys hockey vs. Merrill-East or Jeffers, Mich. at Merrill, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.