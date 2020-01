1/17-18 prep weekend scoreboard

HOCKEY

Friday, Jan. 17

Medford 5, East-Merrill United 1

AJ Adleman 37 saves

Saturday, Jan. 18

Medford 5, Rhinelander 4

Colton Gowey and Austin Waldhart score goals in last 1:50 to win it

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Monday at 7 p.m.

CURLING

Battle of the Brooms

Portage boys defeated Medford 10-3

Portage girls defeated Medford 9-1

Next: Medford at Wausau West, Thursday at 3 p.m.

RESCHEDULED GAMES

Medford boys basketball at Lakeland, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (Sites now switched on Feb. 27, Lakeland will be at Medford that night)

Medford girls basketball at Lakeland, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

Lake Holcombe boys basketball at Gilman ppd. to Feb. 3

Gilman girls basketball at Loyal ppd. to Jan. 30

Rib Lake boys basketball at Chequamegon ppd. TBA