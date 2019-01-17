Home / The Star News / 1/15 prep scoreboard

1/15 prep scoreboard



Maddy Wanke attacks the vault during the first round of competition in Tuesday's win over Mosinee. Wanke placed third in the event with a 7.95. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Sierra Hanson isn't quite quick enough to come up with this loose ball ahead of Tomahawk's Alyssa Klopatek during the first half of Tuesday's 68-28 blowout win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Doug Way posts up Rhinelander's Bryce Schickert and scores a second-half bucket during Tuesday's 54-53 loss to the Hodags. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Thu, 01/17/2019 - 8:40am mattf

GYMNASTICS
Medford 118.65, Mosinee 101.875
Brooklyn Bilz wins all-around (31.85) and balance beam (8.6). Makala Ulrich wins vault (8.5) and floor (8.55).
Next: Medford at Valders-Roncalli Invitational, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 68, Tomahawk 28
Next: D.C. Everest at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake at Gilman, ppd.
Next: Gilman at Colby, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Rib Lake, Friday at 5:45 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Rhinelander 54, Medford 53
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 59, Abbotsford 57
Nick Gerstberger hits game-winner with :05 left.
Next: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman at Greenwood, ppd.
Next: Spencer at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

