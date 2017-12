11/30 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 39, Stratford 33

Lady Redmen improve to 5-0 overall, 3-0 and first place in Marawood North

Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Colby 72, Gilman 51

Next: Spencer at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 60, Lake Holcombe 45

Next: Stratford at Rib Lake, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Antigo 5, Medford 0

Next: Marshfield at Medford, Friday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hayward Co-op 13, Medford 1

Next: Medford at Lakeland Co-op, Thursday at 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Rhinelander 96, Medford 72

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity boys 10, Marshfield 1

Medford JV boys 12, Marshfield 4

Marshfield varsity girls 11, Medford 2

Next: D.C. Everest at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.