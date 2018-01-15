Home / The Star News / 1/12-13 Weekend prep scoreboard

1/12-13 Weekend prep scoreboard



Rib Lake's Zane Mencheski pulls down an early defensive rebound during the team's 71-46 win at Athens Friday. Mencheski scored 12 points, 10 in the first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News The puck bounces in front of the net, but Medford goalie Tyler Kadlecek and his teammates prevent the Ashland Oredockers from punching it into the net during this second-period flurry Saturday. The Oredockers scored four third-period goals to pull away for a 6-0 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Mon, 01/15/2018 - 8:57am mattf
Busy wrestling Saturday; Medford sweeps Pines; Redmen roll at Athens

WRESTLING
Freedom Irish Invitational
1. Burlington, 197
2. Stratford, 179.5
3. Freedom, 158.5
4. Two Rivers, 142
5. Appleton North, 109.5
5. Ashwaubenon, 109.5
7. DePere, 96
8. Denmark, 91
9. Medford, 89
10. Spencer-Columbus, 82.5
11. Shiocton, 79
12. Wrightstown, 78.5
13. Bay Port, 76
14. Hortonville, 71
15. West DePere, 69
16. Mishicot, 23
Medford’s Kolten Hanson places 2nd (160 pounds), Jake Rau places 3rd (195) and Dane Higgins (120) and Andy Poetzl (138) place 4th.
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Ladysmith Invitational
Top 10 team scores out of 21 teams
1. Athens, 429
2. Barron, 424.5
3. Cumberland, 401
4. Ladysmith, 396
5. Phillips, 315
6. Amery, 281
7. Prescott, 267
8. Reedsville, 247.5
9. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 213.5
10. Abbotsford-Colby, 187
C-G-LH’s Zach Person (152 pounds) and Sam Pickerign (126) win weight-class championships. Spencer Kraus (145) places 4th.
Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at St. Croix Falls Invitational, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY
Ashland 6, Medford 0
Next: Lakeland-Mercer at Medford, Monday at approx. 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 93, Northland Pines 60
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 71, Athens 46
Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 69, Northland Pines 63
Next: Colby at Medford, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Neillsville 60, Gilman 41
Next: Lake Holcombe at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m. (game 2 of boys-girls DH).

Jan. 11 rescheduled events
Medford swim at Lakeland, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Medford boys hockey at Tomahawk, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Rib Lake girls basketball at Chequamegon, Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m.

