1/12-13 Weekend prep scoreboard

WRESTLING

Freedom Irish Invitational

1. Burlington, 197

2. Stratford, 179.5

3. Freedom, 158.5

4. Two Rivers, 142

5. Appleton North, 109.5

5. Ashwaubenon, 109.5

7. DePere, 96

8. Denmark, 91

9. Medford, 89

10. Spencer-Columbus, 82.5

11. Shiocton, 79

12. Wrightstown, 78.5

13. Bay Port, 76

14. Hortonville, 71

15. West DePere, 69

16. Mishicot, 23

Medford’s Kolten Hanson places 2nd (160 pounds), Jake Rau places 3rd (195) and Dane Higgins (120) and Andy Poetzl (138) place 4th.

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Ladysmith Invitational

Top 10 team scores out of 21 teams

1. Athens, 429

2. Barron, 424.5

3. Cumberland, 401

4. Ladysmith, 396

5. Phillips, 315

6. Amery, 281

7. Prescott, 267

8. Reedsville, 247.5

9. Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe, 213.5

10. Abbotsford-Colby, 187

C-G-LH’s Zach Person (152 pounds) and Sam Pickerign (126) win weight-class championships. Spencer Kraus (145) places 4th.

Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at St. Croix Falls Invitational, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Ashland 6, Medford 0

Next: Lakeland-Mercer at Medford, Monday at approx. 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 93, Northland Pines 60

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 71, Athens 46

Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 69, Northland Pines 63

Next: Colby at Medford, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Neillsville 60, Gilman 41

Next: Lake Holcombe at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m. (game 2 of boys-girls DH).

Jan. 11 rescheduled events

Medford swim at Lakeland, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Medford boys hockey at Tomahawk, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Rib Lake girls basketball at Chequamegon, Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m.