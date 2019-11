11/1 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 3 LEVEL 2 FOOTBALL

#2 Medford 16, #3 River Falls 14

Ean Wilson 35 carries, 187 yards, 1 TD

Doug Way 26-yard TD reception

Medford gets go-ahead safety with 8:59 left.

Level 3: #2 Medford (11-0) at #1 Menomonie (10-1), Friday at 7 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 7 LEVEL 2 FOOTBALL

#3 Gilman 35, #2 Almond-Bancroft 15

Kade Kroeplin 15 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD

Brayden Boie 14 carries, 83 yards, 3 TDs

Level 3: #3 Gilman (9-2) at #1 Edgar (10-1), Friday at 7 p.m.

GNC GIRLS SWIM CHAMPIONSHIPS

1. Rhinelander, 309

2. Lakeland, 288

3. Ladysmith Co-op, 226

4. Tomahawk, 161

5. Medford, 149

6. Colby-Abbotsford, 111

7. Antigo, 55

8. Mosinee, 3

2nd place: Medford’s 200-yard medley relay team of Erin Bergman, Faith Piller, Morgan Ball and Kami Razink, 1:59.36.

3rd place: Medford’s 400-yard freestyle team of Kami Razink, Morgan Ball, Faith Piller, Erin Bergman, 4:04.48.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional, Saturday at 1 p.m.