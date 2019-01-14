1/11-12 prep weekend scoreboard

GIRLS HOCKEY

Game one

Medford-Rib Lake 5, Copper Country (Houghton-Hancock, Mich.) 2

Emily Schafer 3 goals, Alex Nicks 21 saves

Raiders' first win since Dec. 29, 2016

Game two

Medford-Rib Lake 6, Copper Country (Houghton-Hancock, Mich.) 1

Emily Schafer 4 goals, Ryley Koski 2 goals, Alex Nicks 39 saves

Next: Medford-Rib Lake at Northland Pines, Monday at 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Ashland 6, Medford 1

Next: Lakeland-Mercer at Medford, Monday at 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Freedom Invitational

1. Wrightstown, 173

2. Burlington, 172

3. Freedom, 153.5

4. Denmark, 148

5. Ashwaubenon, 140.5

6. West DePere, 124.5

7. Two Rivers, 120.5

8. Hortonville, 119.5

9. Appleton North, 103

10. Amery, 91.5

11. Medford, 64

12. Bay Port, 61

13. Mishicot, 60

14. Shiocton, 58.5

Medford’s Jake Rau wins 220-pound championship

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Ladysmith Invitational

Top 15

1. Cumberland, 403

2. Abbotsford-Colby, 395.5

3. Reedsville, 354

4. Prescott, 349

5. Ladysmith, 329

6. Barron, 320.5

7. Phillips, 311

8. Shell Lake, 248

9. Athens, 228

10. Cameron, 223

11. Rice Lake, 221

12. Bloomer-Colfax, 183.5

13. Cornell-Gilman, 172.5

14. Flambeau, 159

15. Black River Falls, 140.5

Sam Pickerign (132) and Spencer Kraus (160) finish second.

Next: Cameron at Cornell-Gilman (C), Thursday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 63, Northland Pines 30

Sierra Hanson 18 points for Medford

Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Neillsville 68, Gilman 40

Next: Rib Lake at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Athens 70, Rib Lake 65 (2 OTs)

Nick Gerstberger 23 points and 13 rebounds for Rib Lake; Javon Penney 19 points (six 3-pointers) for Athens

Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 45, Bruce 37

Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Medford 118.725, Chequamegon 97.875

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.