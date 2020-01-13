1/10-11 Prep Scoreboard
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford defeated Mosinee 64-49
Assumption defeated Rib Lake 57-14
BOYS BASKETBALL
JAN. 10-11
Friday: Medford defeated Mosinee 68-53
Friday: Gilman defeated Owen-Withee 50-44
Friday: Rib Lake defeated Assumption 54-36
Saturday: North Scott (IA) defeated Medford 62-38
GIRLS HOCKEY
Saturday: Medford defeated Marquette (MI) 4-1
Saturday: Marquette (MI) defeated Medford 7-3
WRESTLING
Medford placed fourth at D.C. Everest (242)
Cornell-Gilman placed 11th at Cadott (139)