1/10-11 Prep Scoreboard



Medford sophomore Autumn Krause protects the ball as she gets in the paint while defended by Mosinee's Jilian Sirny. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.Medford junior Rynn Ruesch steps right past Mosinee's Lexi Freiboth during Medford's 64-49 win on Friday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.Medford senior Zeke Sigmund takes down Brent Lau of Auburndale and finishes 5-0 on the day scoring the team 43 points, and improves to 21-3 on the season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News. Medford's Ty Sova wins by decision over Denmark's Alec Bergelin during his first place finish on Saturday at D.C.Everest. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.Gilman's Andrew Hecker elevates to finish the layup during Friday's 50-44 win. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News.Gilman's Isaac Winiger shoots the open three during the Pirate's 50-44 win at home. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford defeated Mosinee 64-49
Assumption defeated Rib Lake 57-14

BOYS BASKETBALL
JAN. 10-11
Friday: Medford defeated Mosinee 68-53
Friday: Gilman defeated Owen-Withee 50-44
Friday: Rib Lake defeated Assumption 54-36
Saturday: North Scott (IA) defeated Medford 62-38

GIRLS HOCKEY
Saturday: Medford defeated Marquette (MI) 4-1
Saturday: Marquette (MI) defeated Medford 7-3

WRESTLING
Medford placed fourth at D.C. Everest (242)
Cornell-Gilman placed 11th at Cadott (139)

