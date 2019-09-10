10/8 Prep Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Mosinee defeated Medford 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19.

Next: Medford at Menomonie, Thursday 7 p.m.

Gilman defeated Greenwood 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19.

Next: Gilman plays at Columbus Catholic for the Eastern Cloverbelt championship, Thursday 7:15 p.m.

Abbotsford defeated Rib Lake 3-0. 23-25, 14-25, 16-25

Next: Rib Lake at Edgar Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

SOCCER

Medford 6, Antigo 1

Onyi Ekwueme with three goals and two assists on the night.

Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Auburndale Invite

Girls

1. Auburndale 19

2. Prentice 72

3. Phillips 74

4. Athens 102

5. Stratford 116

6. Spencer 137

7. Pottsville 209

8. Columbus Catholic 212

Incomplete: Pacelli

Individual winner: Mckenna Zither of Auburndale (21:15.7)

Serena Moore of Prentice 5th in 21:53.1, Kaitlyn Erickson 10th in 22:43.6, Brook Peterson 18th in 23:56.7, Zoei Goodrich 19th in 24:03.5, Kylie Goodrich 28th in 25:08.3.

Boys

1. Stratford 56

2. Athens 68

3. Auburndale 71

4. Prentice 88

5. Phillips 114

6. Pacelli 116

7. Pittsville 209

8. Spencer 220

Incomplete: Columbus Catholic

Individual Winner: James Heeg of Stratford (17:49.1)

Peyton Enders of Prentice 7th in 18:39.6, Adam Granberg 15th in 19:13.5, Alex Schanter 22nd in 19:44.4, Riley Blomberg 23rd in 19:52.9, Noah Wiitala 24th in 19:56.5.

Next: Marawood Conference championships hosted by Auburndale (Frey Field), Oct. 17 at 4 p.m.

Owen-Withee Invite

Girls

1. Osseo-Fairchild 33

2. McDonell Central 38

3. Loyal-Greenwood 79

4. Thorp-Gilman 100

5. Cadott 101

Incomplete: Lake Holcombe-Cornell, Owen-Withee

Individual winner: Savannah Schley of Loyal-Greenwood (20:00.0)

Brooke Webb of Thorp-Gilman 18th in 24:50.5, Abby Krug 19th in 24:55.9, Kate Schraufnagel 20th in 24:57.2, Mikayla Waichulis 26th in 25:22.2, Chloe Faude 33rd in 27:56.8

Boys

1. McDonell Central 28

2. Cadott 56

3. Osseo-Fairchild 100

4. Loyal-Greenwood 114

5. Lake Holcombe-Cornell 119

6. Thorp-Gilman 126

7. Owen-Withee 151

Incomplete: New Auburn

Individual winner: Dan Anderson of McDonell Central (16:50.9)

Sam Syryczuk of Thorp-Gilman 13th in 18:44.9, Riley Raether 18th in 19:31.8, Jacob Barth 30th in 21:07.9, Braxton Stark 34th in 21:28.2.

Next: Thorp-Gilman at Eleva-Strum Invitational, Thursday at 4:15 p.m.