10/4 prep scoreboard
WIAA DIV. 2 GIRLS TENNIS
Baldwin-Woodville sectional
#1 doubles: Barron’s Jada Brunkow/Phoebe Jerome defeated Medford’s Mariah Leader/Lauryn Strick 6-4, 7-6.
#4 singles: Medford’s Brooke Sommer defeated Baldwin-Woodville’s Amber Delong; Amery’s Sophie Whitley defeated Sommer in championship.
Team scores
1. Amery, 48
2. Baldwin-Woodville, 37
3. Newman Catholic, 26
4. Pacelli, 24
5. Ashland, 23
6. Medford, 16
7. Barron, 15
8. Osceola, 10
9. Rice Lake, 8
10. Lakeland, 6
T11. Bloomer and Assumption, 2
T13. Ellsworth, Unity-Luck, Clintonville, Columbus Catholic and Phillips, 0
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 93, Lakeland 77
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 5, Antigo 3
Medford rallies from 3-1 halftime deficit
Next: Medford at Mosinee, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford defeated Menomonie 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Next: Medford at GNC meet #2 at Tomahawk, Saturday at 10 a.m. Medford will play Lakeland, Tomahawk and Rhinelander. WIAA seeding meeting to follow.
Rib Lake defeated Pittsville 25-13, 25-13, 24-26, 25-13
Next: Rib Lake at Edgar Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.