Home / The Star News / 10/4 prep scoreboard

10/4 prep scoreboard



Medford freshman Maddie Williams glides toward a fourth-place finish in Thursday's 500-yard freestyle. Williams and the Raiders celebrated Parents' Night with a 93-77 win over Lakeland. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford seniors Meredith Seidel and Megan Graff anticipate a potential block, but Menomonie's Kylie Mogen pushes the volleyball away from them during game one of Thursday's non-conference, Senior Night win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Colton Gowey celebrates with teammates Karen Hovhanesyan, Jace Laher, Oscar Mejia-Isaias and Eli Strebig after scoring the go-ahead goal with 2:27 left in the Raiders' 5-3 come-from-behind win over Antigo. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 10/05/2018 - 9:07am mattf

WIAA DIV. 2 GIRLS TENNIS
Baldwin-Woodville sectional
#1 doubles: Barron’s Jada Brunkow/Phoebe Jerome defeated Medford’s Mariah Leader/Lauryn Strick 6-4, 7-6.
#4 singles: Medford’s Brooke Sommer defeated Baldwin-Woodville’s Amber Delong; Amery’s Sophie Whitley defeated Sommer in championship.

Team scores
1. Amery, 48
2. Baldwin-Woodville, 37
3. Newman Catholic, 26
4. Pacelli, 24
5. Ashland, 23
6. Medford, 16
7. Barron, 15
8. Osceola, 10
9. Rice Lake, 8
10. Lakeland, 6
T11. Bloomer and Assumption, 2
T13. Ellsworth, Unity-Luck, Clintonville, Columbus Catholic and Phillips, 0

GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 93, Lakeland 77
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER
Medford 5, Antigo 3
Medford rallies from 3-1 halftime deficit
Next: Medford at Mosinee, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL
Medford defeated Menomonie 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Next: Medford at GNC meet #2 at Tomahawk, Saturday at 10 a.m. Medford will play Lakeland, Tomahawk and Rhinelander. WIAA seeding meeting to follow.

Rib Lake defeated Pittsville 25-13, 25-13, 24-26, 25-13
Next: Rib Lake at Edgar Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here