10/4 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 GIRLS TENNIS

Baldwin-Woodville sectional

#1 doubles: Barron’s Jada Brunkow/Phoebe Jerome defeated Medford’s Mariah Leader/Lauryn Strick 6-4, 7-6.

#4 singles: Medford’s Brooke Sommer defeated Baldwin-Woodville’s Amber Delong; Amery’s Sophie Whitley defeated Sommer in championship.

Team scores

1. Amery, 48

2. Baldwin-Woodville, 37

3. Newman Catholic, 26

4. Pacelli, 24

5. Ashland, 23

6. Medford, 16

7. Barron, 15

8. Osceola, 10

9. Rice Lake, 8

10. Lakeland, 6

T11. Bloomer and Assumption, 2

T13. Ellsworth, Unity-Luck, Clintonville, Columbus Catholic and Phillips, 0

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford 93, Lakeland 77

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 5, Antigo 3

Medford rallies from 3-1 halftime deficit

Next: Medford at Mosinee, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Medford defeated Menomonie 25-13, 25-15, 25-18

Next: Medford at GNC meet #2 at Tomahawk, Saturday at 10 a.m. Medford will play Lakeland, Tomahawk and Rhinelander. WIAA seeding meeting to follow.

Rib Lake defeated Pittsville 25-13, 25-13, 24-26, 25-13

Next: Rib Lake at Edgar Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.