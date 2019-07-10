10/4-5 Weekend prep scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Medford 27, Antigo 0

Justin Sullivan 2 receptions, 99 yards, 2 TDs; two interceptions, including a 26-yard TD return.

Mosinee 21, Rhinelander 20

Lakeland 14, Mosinee 7

Crivitz 35, Ashland 16 (nc)

Standings: Medford 4-0 conf., 7-0 overall; Mosinee 4-0, 5-2; Rhinelander 2-2, 5-2; Lakeland 2-3, 4-3; Antigo 2-3, 2-5; Merrill 1-3, 1-6; Ashland 0-4, 0-7.

Oct. 11: Mosinee at Medford (winner is GNC champion), Merrill at Rhinelander, Ashland at Lakeland, Antigo at Wausau East (nc).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Gilman 64, W.R. Assumption 0

Grady Kroeplin 7 carries, 144 yards, 3 TDs; Assumption 33 total yards of offense.

Loyal 6, Athens 0

Abbotsford 28, Greenwood 22

Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0

Standings: Abbotsford 5-0 conf., 7-0 overall: Athens 4-1, 5-2; Loyal 4-1, 4-3; Gilman 3-2, 5-2; Greenwood 2-3, 4-3; Thorp 2-3, 3-4; Owen-Withee 0-5, 0-7; W.R. Assumption 0-5, 0-7.

Oct. 11: Gilman at Athens, Abbotsford at Owen-Withee, W.R. Assumption at Greenwood, Thorp at Loyal.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Edgar 62, Rib Lake-Prentice 0

Stratford 53, Marathon 0

Auburndale 26, Mayville 8 (nc)

Hurley 47, Tomahawk 8 (nc)

Standings: Stratford 4-0, conf., 7-0 overall; Edgar 3-0, 7-0; Auburndale 2-2, 5-2; Tomahawk 1-2, 1-6; Marathon 1-3, 1-5; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-4, 0-7.

Oct. 11: Rib Lake-Prentice at Hurley (nc), Stratford at Edgar, Tomahawk at Marathon, Auburndale at North Fond du Lac (nc).

BOYS SOCCER

Waupaca Triangular

Waupaca 5, Wautoma-Wild Rose 0

Medford 3, Wautoma-Wild Rose 3

Waupaca 5, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Merrill, Monday at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Marawood Conference Crossover at Edgar

Newman Catholic def. Rib Lake 25-10, 25-12

W.R. Assumption def. Rib Lake 25-20, 25-12

Rib Lake vs. Edgar

Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.