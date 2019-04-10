10/3 Prep Scoreboard

CROSS COUNTRY

Medford Invitational

Girls

1. Marshfield 41

2. Lakeland 42

3. Medford 52

4. Merrill 100

Incomplete: Antigo, Northland Pines

Individual winner: Ashley Peterson of Lakeland (19:16.8)

Franny Seidel of Medford 3rd in 19:30.4, Alicia Kawa 8th in 20:19.6, Brooke Rudolph 12th in 20:51.5, Bryn Fronk 14th in 21:02.4, Jennifer Kahn 15th in 21:03.0, Alexis Fleegel 16th in 21:03.9

Boys

1. Marshfield 19

2. Lakeland 63

3. Medford 70

4. Merrill 88

5. Northland Pines 139

Incomplete: Antigo

Individual winner: Jashua Mckee of Marshfield (15:59.4)

Joey Sullivan of Medford 6th in 17:16.4, Logan Searles 13th in 18:09.9, Conner Carbaugh 14th in 18:13.0, Austin Shaw 19th in 18:45.7, Kyle Petrick 24th in 19:10.8

Next: Colby Invitational, October 12th at 10 a.m.

Athens Invitational

Girls

1. Tomahawk 49

2. Auburndale 74

3. Gillett 95

4. Assumption 122

5. Colby-Abbotsford 135

6. Prentice-Rib Lake 182

7. Three Lakes/Phelps 185

8. Athens 196

9. Stratford 202

10. Laona/Wabeno 216

11. Spencer 296

12. Thorp-Gilman 375

13. Columbus Catholic 358

Incomplete: Owen-Withee, Stanley-Boyd.

Individual winner: Haley Voermans-Dean of Tomahawk (19:41.1)

Serena Moore of Prentice-Rib Lake 15th in 21:24.4, Kaitlyn Erickson 22nd in 22:20.3.

Boys

1. Tomahawk 47

2. Gillett 71

3. Athens 80

4. Stratford 94

5. Auburndale 111

6. Prentice 138

7. Colby/Abbotsford 204

8. Laona/Wabeno 220

9. Spencer 258

10. Thorp 277

11. Owen-Withee 306

12. Stanley-Boyd 342

Incomplete: Assumption, Columbus Catholic, Three Lakes/Phelps.

Individual winner: Garrett Dolan of Assumption (16:31.8)

Peyton Enders of Prentice-Rib Lake 15th in 18:14.1, Adam Granberg 20th in 18:38.7.

Sam Syryczuk of Thorp-Gilman 44th in 19:57.9.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Auburndale Invitational, Tuesday; Thorp-Gilman at Owen-Withee Invitational, Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Antigo defeated Medford 3-2. 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 25-20, 13-15

Medford suffered its fourth straight five-set GNC loss.

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday 7 p.m.

Gilman defeated Loyal 25-11, 25-22, 25-12

Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Tuesday 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 5, Mosinee 1

Next: Medford at Waupaca Invite on Saturday, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford defeated Colby-Abbotsford 96-74

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Oct. 10.