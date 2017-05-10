10/3 & 4 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville sectional

#1 Doubles: Medford’s Karlee Batchelder & Lauryn Strick (8-8) lose first match to Rice Lake.

#2 Doubles: Medford’s Mandi Baker & Mariah Leader (18-7) place third.

#3 Doubles: Medford’s Elaine Schumacher & Hailey Kollmansberger (8-2) place third.

Team scores: 1. Amery, 38; 2. Newman Catholic, 36; T3. Rice Lake and Pacelli, 26; 5. Ashland, 23; 6. Baldwin-Woodville, 20; T7. Medford and Osceola, 14; 9. Ellsworth, 10.

VOLLEYBALL

Rib Lake def. Abbotsford 25-15, 26-24, 25-27, 25-16

Rib Lake improves to 8-2 in the Marawood, goes to Athens (9-1) on Oct. 10 to decide North championship

Next: Rib Lake at Pittsville, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Catholic def. Gilman 15-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19

Lady Dons deny Pirates’ bid for first-place tie in Eastern Cloverbelt and clinch title

Next: Gilman Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Northland Pines def. Medford 22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15

Next: Medford vs. Mosinee and Lakeland at Northland Pines, Saturday at 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Lakeland 3, Medford 1

Next: Medford at Antigo, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Northland Pines Invitational

Boys results

1. Medford, 30

2. Phillips, 56

3. Northland Pines, 69

4. Antigo, 104

5. Rhinelander, 116

6. Crandon, 146

Three Lakes, Florence, Mercer, incomplete

Medalist: Trey Ulrich, Medford, 16:36.3

2. Derek Rudolph, Med., 17:23.2; 6. Ray Zirngible, Med., 17:45.9; 11. Mason Rudolph, Med., 18:18.2.

The girls meet was not completed due to weather.

Auburndale Invitational

Girls

1. Auburndale, 28

2. Pacelli, 80

3. Prentice-Rib Lake, 80

4. Stratford, 107

5. Spencer, 131

6. Columbus Catholic, 138

7. Athens, 164

Medalist: Serena Moore, P-RL, 19:58.5.

7. Emily Espinoza, P-RL, 21:19.1; 11. Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 21:57.1.

Boys

1. Athens, 51

2. Pacelli, 73

3. Stratford, 86

4. Columbus Catholic, 103

5. Auburndale, 105

6. Spencer, 112

7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 143

8. Pittsville, 244

Medalist: Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 17:20.5.

21. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 19:07.2; 35. Josh Probst, P-RL, 19:38.8.