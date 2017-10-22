10/21 Tournament scoreboard
WIAA DIV. 2 WAUPACA CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL
Boys
1. Medford, 78
2. Lakeland, 89
3. Oconto Falls, 138
4. Tomahawk, 141
5. New London, 145
6. Northland Pines, 186
7. Freedom, 203
8. Seymour, 221
9. Mosinee, 223
10. Shawano, 229
11. Marinette, 234
12. Peshtigo, 240
13. Waupaca, 244
14. Rhinelander, 258
Clintonville, incomplete
MEDFORD & LAKELAND QUALIFY FOR STATE
Medalist: Kavanaugh FitzPatrick, Lakeland, 16:35.53
Medford top 10: 3. Trey Ulrich, 16:59.66; 6. Derek Rudolph, 17:31.76; 10. Ray Zirngible, 17:40.02.
Girls
1. Freedom, 43
2. Lakeland, 73
3. Medford, 85
4. Mosinee, 177
5. Tomahawk, 187
6. Marinette, 209
7. Shawano, 217
8. Peshtigo, 217
9. Seymour, 218
10. Rhinelander, 226
11. New London, 240
12. Northland Pines, 310
13. Clintonville, 358
14. Oconto Falls, 371
15. Waupaca, 380
FREEDOM & LAKELAND QUALIFY FOR STATE
Medalist: Ashley Peterson, Lakeland, 19:56.89
Individual state qualifiers: 2. Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette, 20:05.29; 5. Alayna Franson, Rhinelander, 20:26.55; 7. ALICIA KAWA, MEDFORD, 20:39.11; 8. Alana Finger, Peshtigo, 20:42.78; 9. Katrina Salmen, Peshtigo, 20:45.2.
WIAA DIV. 2 VOLLEYBALL
Regional final
#1 Merrill def. #3 Medford 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Merrill advances to face Mosinee in Oct. 26 sectional semifinal at Medford
WIAA DIV. 4 VOLLEYBALL
#2 Columbus Catholic def. #3 Rib Lake 25-14, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20
Columbus Catholic advances to face Newman Catholic in Oct. 26 sectional semifinal at Assumption.