10/2 prep scoreboard
WIAA DIVISION 2 LAKELAND GIRLS TENNIS SUBSECTIONAL
Newman Catholic, 20
Stevens Point Pacelli, 20
Ashland, 18
Medford, 12
Lakeland, 4
W.R. Assumption, 2
Clintonville, 0
Columbus Catholic, 0
Phillips, 0
Medford results
#1 doubles: Karlee Batchelder/Lauryn Strick 6-0, 6-1 over Columbus Catholic. They advance to sectionals.
#2 doubles: Mandi Baker/Mariah Leader 6-0, 6-0 over Clintonville and 6-0, 6-3 overall Ashland. They advance to sectionals.
#3 doubles: Hailey Kollmansberger/Elaine Schumacher 6-0, 6-1 over Columbus Catholic and 7-5, 7-6 (5) over Newman Catholic. They advance to sectionals.
#1 singles: Ashland 6-0, 6-3 over Megan Payne (9-9).
#2 singles: Lakeland 6-0, 6-3 over Kailee Mann (3-11).
#3 singles: Assumption 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 over Grace Geiger (3-4).
#4 singles: Lilly Brost 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 over Assumption; Pacelli 6-0, 6-1 over Brost (5-6).
Next: WIAA Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville sectional, Wednesday at 10 a.m.