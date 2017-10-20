Home / The Star News / 10/19 Tournament Scoreboard & weekend schedule

10/19 Tournament Scoreboard & weekend schedule



Medford Raiders (l. to r.) Emily Schafer, Desirae Weissmiller, Kamry Albrecht, Bailey Klabunde, Hailee Clausnitzer and McKenzie Waldhart celebrate a big point as they close in on a game-three win and a sweep at Antigo in Thursday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Josh Fredrikson (l) and Cooper Wild team up to stop an offensive attack by Rhinelander's Richard Triplett late in the Hodags' 4-0 win in Thursday's WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Fri, 10/20/2017 - 9:25am mattf
Raiders, Redmen advance to VB regional finals

WIAA VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Division 2
#3 Medford def. #2 Antigo 32-30, 25-15, 25-18

Division 4
#3 Rib Lake def. #6 Prentice 25-9, 25-21, 25-18
#3 Luck def. #6 Gilman 25-21, 25-13, 25-13

Saturday’s regional finals
Division 2
#3 Medford at #1 Merrill, 7 p.m.
Teams meet in regional final for the third straight year. Merrill won 3-0 in 2015 and 3-2 in 2016, advancing to state both years.

Division 4
#3 Rib Lake at #2 Columbus Catholic, 7 p.m.
Teams met in first match of the season at Loyal Quad. Columbus Catholic won 25-23, 25-15 and went on to win Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.

WIAA BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Division 3
#1 Rhinelander 4, #8 Medford 0
Raiders finish 9-12-2
Two goals by Rhinelander's Jonus Sabani, one each by Richie Triplett and Matthew Von Oepen.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Prentice-Rib Lake cross country at WIAA Div. 3 Athens sectional (Erbach Park), 4 p.m.
Medford football at Antigo, WIAA Div. 3 Level 1, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Medford cross country at WIAA Div. 2 Waupaca sectional (high school), 11 a.m.
Medford volleyball at Merrill, WIAA Div. 2 regional final, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake volleyball at Columbus Catholic, WIAA Div. 4 regional final, 7 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here