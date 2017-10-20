10/19 Tournament Scoreboard & weekend schedule

WIAA VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division 2

#3 Medford def. #2 Antigo 32-30, 25-15, 25-18

Division 4

#3 Rib Lake def. #6 Prentice 25-9, 25-21, 25-18

#3 Luck def. #6 Gilman 25-21, 25-13, 25-13

Saturday’s regional finals

Division 2

#3 Medford at #1 Merrill, 7 p.m.

Teams meet in regional final for the third straight year. Merrill won 3-0 in 2015 and 3-2 in 2016, advancing to state both years.

Division 4

#3 Rib Lake at #2 Columbus Catholic, 7 p.m.

Teams met in first match of the season at Loyal Quad. Columbus Catholic won 25-23, 25-15 and went on to win Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.

WIAA BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Division 3

#1 Rhinelander 4, #8 Medford 0

Raiders finish 9-12-2

Two goals by Rhinelander's Jonus Sabani, one each by Richie Triplett and Matthew Von Oepen.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

Prentice-Rib Lake cross country at WIAA Div. 3 Athens sectional (Erbach Park), 4 p.m.

Medford football at Antigo, WIAA Div. 3 Level 1, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Medford cross country at WIAA Div. 2 Waupaca sectional (high school), 11 a.m.

Medford volleyball at Merrill, WIAA Div. 2 regional final, 7 p.m.

Rib Lake volleyball at Columbus Catholic, WIAA Div. 4 regional final, 7 p.m.