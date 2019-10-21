10/18-19 prep weekend scoreboard
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Medford 44, Merrill 7
Medford’s first 9-0 regular season since 2000.
Mosinee 42, Antigo 20
Rhinelander 16, Ashland 12
Lakeland 34, Wausau East 26 (nc)
Final standings: Medford 6-0 conference, 9-0 overall; Mosinee 5-1, 6-3; Rhinelander 3-3, 6-3; Lakeland 3-3, 6-3; Antigo 2-4, 3-6; Merrill 2-4, 2-7; Ashland 0-6, 0-9.
Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 3 Level 1: #7 Hayward-LCO at #2 Medford; #6 Rhinelander at #3 River Falls, #5 Mosinee at #4 New Richmond, #8 Lakeland at #1 Menomonie.
CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Gilman 20, Loyal 0
Gilman holds Loyal to 30 yards of total offense
Abbotsford 50, Athens 19
Greenwood 12, Thorp 6
Owen-Withee 36, W.R. Assumption 28
Final standings: Abbotsford 7-0 conference, 9-0 overall; Gilman 5-2, 7-2; Loyal 5-2, 5-4; Greenwood 4-3, 6-3; Athens 4-3, 5-4; Thorp 2-5, 3-6; Owen-Withee, 1-6, 1-8; W.R. Assumption 0-7, 0-9.
Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 7 Level 1: #6 Pittsville at #3 Gilman, #7 Athens at #2 Almond-Bancroft, #5 Loyal at #4 Hurley, #8 Greenwood at #1 Edgar.
Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 6 Level 1: #8 Crivitz at #1 Abbotsford.
MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Auburndale 62, Rib Lake-Prentice 0
Edgar 57, Tomahawk 0
Hurley 37, Marathon 36 (nc)
Stratford 61, South Beloit, Ill., 0 (nc)
Final standings: Stratford 5-0 conference, 9-0 overall; Edgar 4-1, 8-1; Auburndale 3-2, 7-2; Marathon 2-3, 2-6; Tomahawk 1-4, 1-8; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-5, 0-9.
Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 5 Level 1: #7 Spooner at #2 Stratford.
Oct. 25 WIAA Div. 6 Level 1: #5 Markesan at #4 Auburndale.
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY
Championship meet at Gartzke Flowage, Antigo
Girls
1. Medford, 40
2. Lakeland, 45
3. Tomahawk, 47
4. Mosinee, 92
5. Rhinelander, 129
6. Northland Pines, 190
Antigo, incomplete
First team All-GNC: 1. Ashley Peterson, Lakeland, 21:21.9; 2. Franny Seidel, Medford, 21:47; 3. Haley Voermans-Dean, Tomahawk, 21:57.2; 4. Alicia Kawa, Medford, 22:22.6; 5. Kate Melms, Lakeland, 22:30.9; 6. Aubrey Anderson, Lakeland, 22:45.1; 7. Kate Reilly, Tomahawk, 22:53.8.
Second team All-GNC: 10. Jennifer Kahn, Medford, 22:57; 11. Alexis Fleegel, Medford, 23:12.3; 13. Bryn Fronk, Medford, 23:27.
Boys
1. Tomahawk, 51
2. Lakeland, 54
3. Medford, 73
4. Mosinee, 78
5. Rhinelander, 95
6. Northland PInes, 179
Antigo, incomplete
First team All-GNC: 1. Eric Kordus, Mosinee, 18:31.5; 2. Joey Sullivan, Medford, 18:45.5; 3. Noah Buckwalter, Tomahawk, 18:53; 4. Callahan Laggis, Rhinelander, 19:09.8; 5. Victor Masayesva, Lakeland, 19:11.4; 6. Conner Carbaugh, Medford, 19:14.9; 7. Drew Bolder, Tomahawk, 19:17.9.
Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional, Oct. 26 at noon.
CLOVERBELT CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY
Whispering Pines Golf Course, Cadott
Girls
1. Colby-Abbotsford, 74
2. Fall Creek, 83
3. Osseo-Fairchild, 91
4. McDonell Central, 105
5. Eau Claire Regis, 107
6. Altoona, 116
7. Loyal-Greenwood, 152
8. Neillsville-Granton, 201
9. Thorp-Gilman, 234
10. Spencer, 247
11. Cadott, 262
12. Columbus Catholic, 323
Stanley-Boyd and Owen-Withee, incomplete
Top 3: Jenna Anders, Fall Creek, 19:40.1; Savannah Schley, L-G, 20:00.5; Willow Oehmichen, C-A, 20:47.1.
Molly Milliren, 21st in 23:01.7, leads Thorp-Gilman.
Boys
1. McDonell Central, 42
2. Eau Claire Regis, 75
3. Altoona, 106
4. Cadott, 124
5. Fall Creek, 153
6. Osseo-Fairchild, 158
7. Neillsville-Granton, 174
8. Colby-Abbotsford, 185
9. Spencer, 230
10. Thorp-Gilman, 238
11. Loyal-Greenwood, 248
12. Stanley-Boyd, 353
Owen-Withee and Columbus Catholic, incomplete
Top 3: Dan Anderson, McDonell, 17:14.4; Joey Thaler, McDonell, 17:26.5; Chase Oehmichen, C-A, 17:28.2.
Sam Syryczuk, 22nd in 19:17.3, leads Thorp-Gilman.
Next: Thorp-Gilman at WIAA Div. 3 Boyceville sectional, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m.