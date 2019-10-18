10/17 prep scoreboard
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 1, Rhinelander 0
AJ Adleman penalty kick at 75:49 wins it
Medford (7-1-2) shares Great Northern Conference title with Northland Pines (6-0-4).
Next: WIAA Div. 3 regional semifinal, #10 Antigo/#7 Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia winner at #2 Medford, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
MARAWOOD CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Hosted by Auburndale at Frey Field
Boys
1. Athens, 61
2. Marathon, 62
3. Stratford, 67
4. Auburndale, 78
5. Chequamegon, 105
6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 128
7. Phillips, 138
8. Edgar, 258
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, incomplete
All-Marawood first team: 1. Johnathon Nowacki, Athens, 17:17.9; 2. Garrett Dolan, Assumption, 17:29.1; 3. James Heeg, Stratford, 17:35.1; 4. Carl Lundgren, Auburndale, 17:37.2; 5. Andrew Chapel, Stratford, 17:39.4; 6. Will Prihoda, Marathon, 18:06.6; 7. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 18:14.1; 8. Kees Hoogland, Phillips, 18:29.8.
Girls
1. Auburndale, 45
2. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 80
3. Marathon, 83
4. Chequamegon, 111
5. Edgar, 112
6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 156
7. Stratford, 182
8. Phillips, 185
Athens, incomplete
All-Marawood first team: 1. Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 20:24.1 (four-time champion); 2. Claudia Lasiowski, Chequamegon, 20:33.5; 3. McKenna Zieher, Auburndale, 20:46.5; 4. Morgan Schnelle, Edgar, 20:53.4; 5. Grace Dolan, Assumption, 20:53.7; 6. Cristin Casey, Assumption, 21:03.7; 7. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:03.7; 8. Erricka Zenner, Auburndale, 21:06.6.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at WIAA Div. 3 South Shore sectional, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 126, Mosinee 42
Raiders finish 5-2 in GNC duals
Next: Great Northern Conference meet hosted by Medford at UW-Stevens Point, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.