10/15 Prep Scoreboard



Rib Lake's Nellie Hopkins prepares for a spike during Tuesday's loss to Assumption. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star News.Rib Lake's Tia Bube goes up for the block during the Redman's 1-3 loss to Assumption in the Marawood crossover match. Photo by Sarah Kamarek/The Star News.
Wed, 10/16/2019

VOLLEYBALL
Cloverbelt conference crossover 2nd place match- McDonell Central 3, Gilman 1. 25-9, 24-26, 34-32, 25-20
Next: Playoffs- Tuesday, October 22nd Clayton 13 at Gilman 4

Marawood conference crossover 5th place match- Assumption 3, Rib Lake 1. 21-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-16.
Next: Playoffs-Tuesday, October 22nd Rib Lake 9 at Wild Rose 8

Medford 3, Northland Pines 1. 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Next: Playoffs- Tuesday, October 22nd Tomahawk 9 at Medford 8

