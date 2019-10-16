10/15 Prep Scoreboard
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 10:17am mattf
VOLLEYBALL
Cloverbelt conference crossover 2nd place match- McDonell Central 3, Gilman 1. 25-9, 24-26, 34-32, 25-20
Next: Playoffs- Tuesday, October 22nd Clayton 13 at Gilman 4
Marawood conference crossover 5th place match- Assumption 3, Rib Lake 1. 21-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-16.
Next: Playoffs-Tuesday, October 22nd Rib Lake 9 at Wild Rose 8
Medford 3, Northland Pines 1. 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Next: Playoffs- Tuesday, October 22nd Tomahawk 9 at Medford 8