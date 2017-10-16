10/13 football scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Medford 34, Ashland 8

Antigo 38, Merrill 15

Rhinelander 49, Lakeland 34

Mosinee 42, Wausau East 17 (nc)

Final standings: Antigo 6-0 conf. 8-1 overall; Merrill 4-2, 5-4; Medford 3-3, 3-6; Merrill 3-3, 4-5; Rhinelander 2-4, 3-6; Ashland 2-4, 3-6; Lakeland 1-5, 2-7.

Oct. 20 WIAA Div. 3 Level 1

#8 Medford at #1 Antigo

#7 Merrill at #2 Rice Lake

#6 Mosinee at #3 Onalaska

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Rib Lake-Prentice 48, Chequamegon 0

Edgar 10, Stratford 0

Marathon 44, Tomahawk 14

Auburndale 56, Whitehall 6 (nc)

Final standings: Edgar 6-0 conf. 9-0 overall; Stratford 5-1, 7-2; Marathon 4-2, 6-3; Auburndale 3-3, 5-4; Tomahawk 2-4, 3-6; Rib Lake-Prentice 1-5, 2-7; Chequamegon, 0-6, 0-9.

Oct. 20 WIAA Level 1

Div. 5: #5 Stratford at #4 Bonduel.

Div. 6: #6 Auburndale at #3 Crandon, #7 Northern Elite at #2 Marathon

Div. 7: #8 Athens at #1 Edgar

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Gilman 23, Greenwood 6

Loyal 8, Abbotsford 7

Athens 21, Owen-Withee 13

W.R. Assumption 43, Thorp 13 (Thurs.)

Final standings: Loyal 7-0 conf. 7-2 overall; Abbotsford 6-1, 7-2; W.R. Assumption 5-2, 6-3; Athens 3-4, 3-6; Owen-Withee 3-4, 3-6; Gilman 2-5, 4-5; Thorp 2-5, 3-6; Greenwood 0-7, 1-8.

Oct. 20 WIAA Div. 7 Level 1

#6 Frederic at #3 Abbotsford

#7 Owen-Withee at #2 Loyal

#8 Athens at #1 Edgar

#5 W.R. Assumption at #4 Pittsville