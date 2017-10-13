10/12 Prep scoreboard

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hosted by Chequamegon

Girls

1. Auburndale, 33

2. Chequamegon, 88

3. Phillips, 92

4. Marathon, 99

5. Prentice-Rib Lake, 107

6. Stratford, 170

7. Athens, 171

8. Edgar, 180

Assumption, incomplete

First team All-Marawood: 1. Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:30.2; 2. Anna Buchberger, Marathon, 20:06.4; 3. Serena Moore, Prentice-Rib Lake, 20:22; 4. Isabella Jewell, Auburndale, 20:33.4; 5. Kali Karl, Auburndale, 20:52.2; 6. Erricka Zenner, Auburndale, 21:01.4; 7. Vanessa Mitchell, Auburndale, 21:04.3; 8. Jeanna Scanlon, Chequamegon, 21:06.

Second team: 16. Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 21:50.1.

Honorable mention: 21. Emily Espinoza, P-RL, 22:12.

Boys

1. Assumption, 50

2. Phillips, 58

3. Marathon, 68

4. Chequamegon, 111

5. Athens, 123

6. Auburndale, 174

7. Stratford, 175

8. Prentice-Rib Lake, 191

9. Edgar, 248

First team: 1. Jed Miller, Phillips, 17:09.2; 2. Sean Dolan, Assumption, 17:09.8; 3. Garrett Dolan, Assumption, 17:23; 4. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 17:38.9; 5. Joe Kraimer, Marathon, 17:44.6; 6. Isaiah Poetzl, Chequamegon, 17:48.6; 7. Adam Dums, Prentice-Rib Lake, 17:59.5; 8. Tyler Schmidt, Assumption, 18:07.1.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at WIAA Div. 3 Athens sectional (Erbach Park), Oct. 20, girls at 4 p.m., boys at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford 88, Ladysmith Co-op 82

Medford takes first and second in the last event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to take only lead of the meet.

Next: Great Northern Conference championships, hosted by Ladysmith Co-op at UW-Stevens Point, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rhinelander 2, Medford 1

Hodag Frederick Wisner scores with 2:09 left in the game to give Rhinelander a perfect 10-0 GNC record

Next: #9 Shawano at #8 Medford in WIAA Div. 3 regional first-round game, Tuesday at 4 p.m.