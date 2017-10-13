Home / The Star News / 10/12 Prep scoreboard

10/12 Prep scoreboard



Hawks have 4 CC award winners; swim team wins and soccer team loses at very end

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Hosted by Chequamegon
Girls
1. Auburndale, 33
2. Chequamegon, 88
3. Phillips, 92
4. Marathon, 99
5. Prentice-Rib Lake, 107
6. Stratford, 170
7. Athens, 171
8. Edgar, 180
Assumption, incomplete
First team All-Marawood: 1. Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:30.2; 2. Anna Buchberger, Marathon, 20:06.4; 3. Serena Moore, Prentice-Rib Lake, 20:22; 4. Isabella Jewell, Auburndale, 20:33.4; 5. Kali Karl, Auburndale, 20:52.2; 6. Erricka Zenner, Auburndale, 21:01.4; 7. Vanessa Mitchell, Auburndale, 21:04.3; 8. Jeanna Scanlon, Chequamegon, 21:06.
Second team: 16. Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 21:50.1.
Honorable mention: 21. Emily Espinoza, P-RL, 22:12.

Boys
1. Assumption, 50
2. Phillips, 58
3. Marathon, 68
4. Chequamegon, 111
5. Athens, 123
6. Auburndale, 174
7. Stratford, 175
8. Prentice-Rib Lake, 191
9. Edgar, 248
First team: 1. Jed Miller, Phillips, 17:09.2; 2. Sean Dolan, Assumption, 17:09.8; 3. Garrett Dolan, Assumption, 17:23; 4. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 17:38.9; 5. Joe Kraimer, Marathon, 17:44.6; 6. Isaiah Poetzl, Chequamegon, 17:48.6; 7. Adam Dums, Prentice-Rib Lake, 17:59.5; 8. Tyler Schmidt, Assumption, 18:07.1.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at WIAA Div. 3 Athens sectional (Erbach Park), Oct. 20, girls at 4 p.m., boys at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 88, Ladysmith Co-op 82
Medford takes first and second in the last event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to take only lead of the meet.
Next: Great Northern Conference championships, hosted by Ladysmith Co-op at UW-Stevens Point, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER
Rhinelander 2, Medford 1
Hodag Frederick Wisner scores with 2:09 left in the game to give Rhinelander a perfect 10-0 GNC record
Next: #9 Shawano at #8 Medford in WIAA Div. 3 regional first-round game, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

