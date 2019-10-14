Home / The Star News

10/11-12 prep weekend scoreboard



Medford's Justin Sullivan, Colton Surek and Caleb Guden bury Mosinee kick returner Drayton Lehmann on a first-quarter kickoff return during the Raiders' 35-14 win over the Indians Friday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsEan Wilson reaches over the goal line for his second touchdown of the game Friday, giving Medford a 13-0 lead over Mosinee. Wilson had 57 carries in the game which, according to wissports.net, was three off the state record of 60. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Ean Wilson and Blaze Kesan hold the Cheese Grater Traveling Trophy, which the Raiders claimed with their 35-14 win over Mosinee. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThis Athens ball carrier is going nowhere as Gilman's Bryson Keepers (4), Brad Copenhaver (57) Julian Krizan (50), Joe Olson (60) and Blake Wisocky (12) all converge on him during the Pirates' 43-21 win Friday night. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsGilman's Grace Tallier goes for the kill during game one of the Pirates' 2-0 victory over Owen-Withee in the third-place match of Saturday's Gilman Volleyball Invitational. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Kamry Albrecht pounds a kill during the Raiders' 3-0 sweep over Rhinelander at Saturday's GNC meet hosted by Lakeland. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 10:53am mattf

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Medford 35, Mosinee 14
Ean Wilson 57 carries, 311 yards, 3 TDs; Medford clinches share of conference championship
Merrill 27, Rhinelander 21 (OT)
Lakeland 32, Ashland 6
Antigo 21, Wausau East 14
Standings: Medford 5-0 conf., 8-0 overall; Mosinee 4-1, 5-3; Lakeland 3-3, 5-3; Rhinelander 2-3, 5-3; Merrill 2-3, 2-6; Ashland 0-5, 0-8.
Oct. 18: Medford at Merrill, Antigo at Mosinee, Rhinelander at Ashland, Wausau East at Lakeland (nc).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Gilman 43, Athens 21
Gilman clinches playoff eligibility; Gabe Gunderson 10 carries, 137 yards, 4 TDs
Loyal 22, Thorp 18
Greenwood 42, W.R. Assumption 8
Abbotsford 53, Owen-Withee 25
Standings: Abbotsford 6-0 conf., 8-0 overall; Loyal 5-1, 5-3; Gilman 4-2, 6-2; Athens 4-2, 5-3; Greenwood 3-3, 5-3; Thorp 2-4, 3-5; Owen-Withee 0-6, 0-8; W.R. Assumption 0-6, 0-8.
Oct. 18: Loyal at Gilman, Athens at Abbotsford, Greenwood at Thorp, Owen-Withee at W.R. Assumption.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Hurley 53, Rib Lake-Prentice 8 (nc)
Stratford 6, Edgar 0
Marahton 47, Tomahwk 14
Auburndale 40, North Fond du Lac 0
Standings: Stratford 5-0 conf., 8-0 overall; Edgar 3-1, 7-1; Auburndale 2-2, 6-2; Marathon 2-3, 2-5; Tomahawk 1-3, 1-7; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-4, 0-9.
Oct. 18: Auburndale at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Edgar at Tomahawk, South Beloit, Ill. at Stratford (nc), Marathon at Hurley (nc).

GNC VOLLEYBALL MEET at LAKELAND
Medford defeated Rhinelandr 25-9, 25-17, 25-20
Medford defeated Lakeland 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Medford defeated Tomahawk 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13
Medford improves to 6-5 in the GNC
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GILMAN INVITATIONAL
Gilman places 3rd
Gilman defeated Alma Center Lincoln 25-14, 25-18
Laona-Wabeno defeated Gilman 27-29, 27-25, 15-11
Gilman defeated Cornell 25-16, 25-12
Gilman defeated Owen-Withee 25-21, 25-20
Phillips 4-0, Laona-Wabeno 3-1 to finish 1st and 2nd.
Next: Cloverbelt Conference 2nd place Crossover, Gilman at McDonell Central, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

EDGAR INVITATIONAL
Full Rib Lake results not avilable
Abbotsford 2-0 over Rib Lake
Auburndale 2-0 over Rib Lake
Next: Marawood Conference 5th place Crossover at Marathon, Rib Lake vs. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 4 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here