10/10 Prep Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Medford defeated Menomonie 3-0. 26-24, 25-16, 25-17.

Columbus Catholic defeated Gilman 3-0. 25-23, 27-25, 25-20.

Next: Gilman Invite, Saturday 9 a.m.

SOCCER

Medford 1, Northland Pines 1

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lakeland 98, Medford 72

TENNIS

1. Regis 44

2. Amery 33

3. Newman Catholic 28

4. Ashland 28

5. Medford 19

6. Baldwin-Woodville 15

7. Pacelli 11

8. Rice Lake 10

9. Osceola 9

10. Assumption 8

11. Barron 6

12. Lakeland 4

13. Columbus Catholic 2

14. Ellsworth 0

15. Bloomer 0

16. Unity/Luck 0

17. Phillips 0

Medford: #1 Doubles- Lauryn Strick and Elaine Schumacher were defeated by Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome of Barron 6-1,6-4

#2 Doubles- Brooke Sommer and Kailee Mann defeated Ella Salewski and Makayla Quigley of Osceola 6-4, 6-3. Then were defeated by Mara Pierce and Kaili Mikkonen of Ashland 7-6(4), 6-4.

#3 Doubles- Jordan Clark and Kelsey Jascor defeated Brooke Albrightson and Allison Albrightson of Baldwin-Woodville 6-3, 6-0. Then were defeated by Lauren Seeman and Marianna Kern of Regis 7-6(3), 7-6(3).

#3 Singles- Cassidy Balciar lost to Hailey Clausen of Amery 7-6(2), 6-3. Then defeated Anna Hackett of Newman Catholic 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, in the third place match.

CROSS COUNTRY

Girls

1. Spring Valley 39

2. Augusta 46

3. Black River Falls 70

4. Thorp/Gilman 80

5. Alma Center-Lincoln 111

Incomplete: Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Elva-Strum

Individual winner: Bailey Peterson of Augusta (21:14.38)

Molly Milizen of Thorp/Gilman 3rd in 22:40.18, Brooke Webb 25:01.08, Kate Schrauffsgel 26:04.52, Mikayla Waichulis 27:11.04, Abby Krug 27:20.03

Boys

1. Spring Valley 37

2. Augusta 43

3. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 82

4. Black River Falls 89

5. Thorp/Gilman 120

6. Alma Center-Lincoln 157

Incomplete: Elva-Strum

Individual winner: Dalton Robinson of Augusta (17:27.98)

Samuel Syryczuk of Thorp/Gilman 13th in 19:21.01, Riley Raether 17th in 19:45.19, Jacob Barth 29th in 21:25.51, Brazton Starck 38th in 22:26.25, Wyatt Luzinksi 40th in 22:37.00