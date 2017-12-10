10/10 prep scoreboard
Thu, 10/12/2017 - 9:15am mattf
Athens tips Rib Lake in outstanding match; Raiders beat Hodags
VOLLEYBALL
Athens def. Rib Lake 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 15-10
Athens (10-1) wins outright Marawood North championship. Rib Lake (8-3) finishes second.
Next: #14 Almond-Bancroft at #3 Rib Lake in regional opener, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Medford def. Rhinelander 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15
Medford ties for 2nd in GNC at 8-4.
Next: #6 Tomahawk at #3 Medford in regional opener, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Stanley-Boyd def. Gilman 25-19, 25-23, 25-14
Fourth-place Cloverbelt Conference Crossover
Next: #11 Flambeau at #6 Gilman in regional opener, Tuesday at 7 p.m.