10/1 Prep Scoreboard
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 10:56am mattf
VOLLEYBALL
Gilman defeated Neillsville 25-18, 25-14, 25-12
Gilman is 4-0 in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference and has sole position of first place.
Athens defeated Rib Lake 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
Thursday schedule 10/3
CROSS COUNTRY
Medford hosts CC invite. Middle school at 4:10 p.m. Varsity at 5 p.m.
Prentice-Rib Lake and Thorp-Gilman at Athens Invitational
SOCCER
Medford at Mosinee 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford hosts Colby-Abbotsford at 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford at Antigo at 7 p.m.
Loyal at Gilman at 7:15 p.m.