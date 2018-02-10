Home / The Star News / 10/1 prep scoreboard

No.1 singles player Megan Payne sends a forearm shot across the net against Lakeland’s Reilly Coon. The match would go into a third set where Payne would lose 4-6. Photo by Jacob Friede/The Lakeland TimesGilman's MyKell Podolak (l.) and Grace Grunseth try to stop Columbus Catholic's Maren Seefluth from tipping over them during game two of Monday's volleyball match, swept by the Lady Dons 3-0. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman libero Montana Birkenholz bumps a pass to setter Evelyn Fryza early in game three of Monday's loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Tue, 10/02/2018

GIRLS TENNIS
WIAA DIV. 2 LAKELAND SUBSECTIONAL
Play suspended until Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Medford’s #1 doubles team of Mariah Leader and Lauryn Strick has advanced to the sectional
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville sectional, postponed to Thursday at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL
Columbus Catholic defeated Gilman 25-17, 25-20, 25-12
Columbus Catholic clinches Eastern Cloverbelt championship.
Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE
Medford girls tennis at WIAA Div. 2 Lakeland subsectional, 10 a.m.
Prentice-Rib Lake cross country at Auburndale Invitational (Frey Field), 4:15 p.m.
Athens volleyball at Rib Lake, 7 p.m.
Medford volleyball at Mosinee, 7 p.m.
Medford boys soccer at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greenwood volleyball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

