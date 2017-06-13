State baseball: Homegrown talent powers Fighting Blue Jays

ATHENS -- Amidst the rolling farm fields of northwestern Marathon County, a homegrown baseball team has come of age in Athens.



That collection of all-natural talent has powered the Fighting Blue Jays to a state berth for the first time in 35 years.



All four members of the current coaching staff, head coach Bill Coker and assistants Todd Diethelm, Dale Westfall and Tim Krueger, played baseball for Athens in high school. They now oversee a crop of players that has risen through the youth system and has deep roots in the community.



“You bleed blue, you know the community, you know the community members, you see them at games, you see them on the street. That has pulled a lot of us together,” Coker said during the team’s practice Monday morning in Athens, its final workout on home soil before heading to Appleton for the WIAA Division 4 state baseball tournament.



For the village of Athens - population approximately 1,100 - having any team qualify for the state tournament is a big deal.



“We know the people that own the grocery store. We know the people in the post office. Those are the same people that are congratulating you. It’s been a really neat experience,” Coker said.



The Blue Jays have been flooded with support since clinching their sectional last Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids. Coker’s phone has been blowing up with text message and emails, and not just from people in Athens. He was the head coach in Stratford for 18 years before taking the same role in Athens prior to the 2014 season.



“I heard from people I haven’t heard from in forever,” Coker said. “Old, former players from Stratford. Coaches from around the area. I’d bet you I heard from 30-plus.”



Athens players and coaches aren’t taking this ride for granted.



“It’s crazy to think we’re actually gonna be there. It’s a dream of ours and we’ve worked really hard. I think we’re ready,” said sophomore and starting third baseman Derek Czech.



“It’s always been a dream to get to state and hopefully we can keep going and win a couple games down there. It’s just a dream come true to get down there,” said senior Jake Stange following last Tuesday’s sectional final, a 9-3 extra-innings win over Niagara.



The Blue Jays (19-7) got a police escort for a send-off Tuesday morning in Athens and will face Oakfield (19-4) Wednesday morning (approx. 10:30 a.m.) in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, just north of Appleton.



SHADES OF 1982



Athens is making its second-ever trip to the state baseball tournament, and first since 1982. That 1982 squad won the WIAA Class C state championship, hoisting the first team title for Athens in any sport.



Connections are easy to draw between the 1982 and 2017 Athens teams. The 1982 crew featured a deep group of pitchers, played top-notch defense and, of course, could score a few runs. All of that could just as easily apply to this year’s team.



But here’s where they start to differ.



The 1982 roster was loaded with veterans, including seven seniors, while the 2017 team is almost entirely underclassmen. Second baseman and leadoff hitter Stange is the lone senior.



“For us to be compared to them, that’s a lot. We’ve got a long ways to go before we can do that,” Coker said. “In ’82 I was in eighth grade. They had a great group of kids. They were good at every single position.”



The coach that led Athens to its 1982 title, Dan Bishop, sees plenty of similarities between the two teams.



“I think there are a lot of similarities,” Bishop said Friday. “The biggest difference is we were veterans. They’re very young. It’s a credit to them and their coaches they’re playing so doggone well.”



Each of the four current coaches, Coker, Diethelm, Westfall and Krueger, played under Bishop, who coached Athens baseball from 1974 to 1994. Westfall was a sophomore on the 1982 state championship team.

Two seniors gave the 1982 team a dominant 1-2 pitching punch. Hard-throwing Marc Schroeder was the winning pitcher in the state semifinal, an 8-3 win over Oakfield, while Eric Lindstrom struck out 11 as the Blue Jays defeated Weston 5-3 to win the state title at Wausau’s Athletic Park.



“It’s still very, very vivid. We had a really solid baseball team all year long, but right at tournament time we peaked,” Bishop said. “We scored a lot of runs and had great pitching.”



This year’s team has its own fireballer, junior Marshall Westfall, but might have more pitching depth in sophomore Dakota Willemssen and junior Klay Ellenbecker. The trio has combined to pitch 145.2 innings this year and has been backed by a strong offense averaging 7 runs per game.



THE DIVISION 4 FIELD



Oakfield, Athens’ state semifinal opponent, is making its sixth state appearance, but first since 1996. The Oaks (19-4) won the Trailways-North Conference this season and beat Hilbert/Stockbridge, Living Word Lutheran, Rosholt and Pecatonica to clinch a state spot.



Athens has given up five runs in four playoff games. The Blue Jays defeated Northland Lutheran/Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, Rib Lake, Pittsville and Niagara to advance to state.



Athens’ .337 team batting average leads the Division 4 field.



Webster, coached by former MLB pitcher Jarrod Washburn, and Independence/Gilmanton face off in the other Division 4 semifinal. Webster won the Lakeland West Conference and heads to Appleton on a four-game winning streak. Sophomore Jack Washburn, Jarrod’s son, has a 0.65 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 53.2 innings this season.



Winners of Wednesday’s semifinals will meet in the Division 4 championship game, set for 9 a.m. Thursday.