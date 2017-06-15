Home / State baseball: Athens wins Division 4 state championship

The Athens Blue Jays hoist the WIAA Division 4 state championship trophy after a 2-0 win over Independence/Gilmanton on Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSAthens' William Johnson reaches back into first base after a pickoff attempt by Independence/Gilmanton's Dayne Keenan. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSAthens catcher Connor Westfall picks up pitcher Klay Ellenbecker to celebrate as the Blue Jays clinched the 2017 WIAA Division 4 state championship game with a win over Independence/Gilmanton. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSAthens' Klay Ellenbecker pitches during Thursday's WIAA Division 4 state championship game against Independence/Gilmanton. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSAthens' Guyler Luther shakes hands with school athletic director Craig Diedrich following the Blue Jays 2-0 win over Independence/Gilmanton. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSAthens' Seth Coker follows through on a double to right-center that scored two runs in the top of the first. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
June 15, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

Seth Coker drove in two runs with a double in the top of the first, the only runs in a tightly-contested state championship game as the Athens Blue Jays beat the Independence/Gilmanton Indees 2-0 to win the WIAA Division 4 state title Thursday morning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. 

It's the second state title for Athens, which also won a title in 1982. 

Coker finished the state tournament with six hits, a Division 4 record. Klay Ellenbecker tossed a complete-game shutout for the Blue Jays, striking out four and walking one. 

For expanded coverage of Athens' state baseball title, pick up the June 22 edition of The Record Review.

