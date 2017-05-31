Home / Baseball: Westfall takes no-hitter into 7th, Athens tops Rib Lake 8-0 for regional title

Athens players celebrate the school's first regional baseball championship since 2014. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSRib Lake first baseman Tristian Weinzatl stretches to catch the throw from third baseman Levi Ewan after Athens' Colton Weiler hit a grounder in the second inning of Wednesday's Division 4 regional final. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSAthens' Marshall Westfall winds up to pitch during Wednesday's Division 4 regional final against Rib Lake. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSRib Lake catcher Sean Schreiner tags out Athens baserunner Klay Ellenbecker on a play at the plate in the second inning. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Wed, 05/31/2017 - 9:29pm mattf
May 31, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

Marshall Westfall lost his no-hit bid on his first pitch in the seventh inning. 

A regional title is a pretty nice consolation prize. 

The junior right-hander struck out nine in a complete game effort, Seth Coker drove in two runs and the Athens Blue Jays blanked the Rib Lake Redmen 8-0 on a superb 65-degree afternoon in Athens. 

Athens (17-4) won its first regional title since 2014 and its fifth in the last eight years. The Blue Jays will face Pittsville on Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal. 

Westfall induced three straight groundouts in the first and kept rolling from there. He struck out the side - all looking - in the third and had his no-hitter intact through six innings. 

“He had more command tonight than I’ve seen in a long time. He’s usually around there, but he can’t always dial in that tight. Tonight, he was right on,” said Bill Coker, Athens head coach. 

Tristian Weinzatl led off the top of the seventh with a bloop single to right and Westfall would give up another hit two batters later, but he settled in again to preserve the shutout. 

“I’ve never been a superstitious guy, I’ve always known whether I had no-hitters or no one reaching or perfect games, whatever you want to call it,” Westfall said. 

“I was a little upset, but still glad we won.”

Rib Lake (11-10) was shut out for just the second time this season. 

“We didn’t make solid contact and struck out too much and didn’t put the ball in play. He (Westfall) pitched extremely well and they deserved to win,” said Dick Iverson, Rib Lake head coach. 

Jesus Ontiveros was charged with the loss. The Blue Jays loaded the bases against him in each of the first two innings, yet managed only two runs. 

Dakota Willemssen doubled and scored on an error to make it 3-0 in the third. 

Athens broke the game open with a five-run fourth, powered by Coker’s two-run double to left-center. Willemssen launched a sacrifice fly to deep left and Klay Ellenbecker hit an RBI single to put the Blue Jays up eight. 

 

 

