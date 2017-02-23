Wrestling: Individual state primer

The 74th Annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Wrestling Tournament will be held Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 23-25, at the Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.

Central Wisconsin Publications will be tracking the following wrestlers throughout the next few days.

DIVISION 2

Medford: Dane Higgins, Fr. (106#, 36-5); Kolten Hanson, Jr. (160#, 40-2)

Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal: Stephen Buchanan, So. (170#, 41-4); Nick Rueth, Sr. (285#, 38-6)

Spencer/Columbus: Ashton Ackman, Fr. (106#, 35-7); Hunter Luepke, Jr. (195#, 36-2); Logan Zschernitz, So. (285#, 37-3)

DIVISION 3

Athens: Carter Brunke, Fr. (113#, 27-13); Austin Engel, Sr. (145#, 33-5); Nathaniel Morse, Sr. (160#, 33-9); Marshall Westfall, Jr. (182#, 32-9); Tyson Sommer, Jr. (285#, 40-4)

Cadott: Brady Spaeth, Fr. (138#, 37-3); James Pfeiffer, So. (152#, 37-4)

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe: Matt Kostka, Sr. (220#, 35-5); Takoda Lee, Sr. (285#, 38-3)

Edgar: Will Raatz, So. (182#, 33-4); Alex Lemanski, Sr. (195#, 39-4)

Stratford: Manny Drexler, So. (106#, 39-3); AJ Schoenfuss, Jr. (120#, 32-5); Derek Marten, So. (126#, 36-4); Jake Drexler, Jr. (132#, 40-2), Jeremy Schoenherr, Jr. (138#, 14-0); Mason Kauffman, Sr. (152#, 29-0); David Marquardt, Sr. (160#, 35-4); Kade Ehrike, So. (170#, 23-6); Aiden Hoffman, Jr. (195#, 34-9); Kamren Bornbach, Sr. (220#, 36-1); Tyson Kauffman, Sr. (285#, 12-5)