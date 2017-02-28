Boys hoops: Gilman, Rib Lake playoff primer

Two of Taylor County's three high school boys basketball teams will begin their postseason journey tonight.

Rib Lake, an 8-seed, hosts 9-seed Lake Holcombe at 7 p.m. in Rib Lake and Gilman, a 10-seed, travels to 7-seed Cornell for a 7 p.m. game.

Medford, a 2-seed in Division 2, has a first round bye and will play on Friday in a regional semifinal.

(9) Lake Holcombe at (8) Rib Lake, 7 p.m., Rib Lake High School

WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal

Tonight's game between Rib Lake (11-10) and Lake Holcombe (13-9) will be the fourth meeting between the two programs in the last two seasons.

The previous three meetings have averaged 151 points per game and tonight's game figures to be another high-scoring edition in the series. The Redmen are 6-0 against the Chieftains since 2004, including 3-0 in playoff games.

Rib Lake and Lake Holcombe opened the current season against each other back on Nov. 28 and the Redmen won a 77-71 overtime thriller.

Expect Rib Lake to focus on containing Lake Holcombe senior Jeremiah Reedy (21.5 ppg, 8.9 rebounds/game), a 6-foot-5 forward quite capable of taking over a game. Trent Novak (13.5 ppg, 3.7 3s/game) can bomb from outside and Reed Kinney (9.2 ppg) and Trent Webster (9.2 ppg) both score well.

Freshmen Levi Ewan (13.1 ppg) and Nick Gerstberger (12.1 ppg, 9 straight double digit scoring games) are the top offensive threats for the Redmen. Senior Carson Patrick (10.5 ppg) and junior Cody Blomberg (9.4 ppg) will also be players to watch.

Bryan's prediction: Rib Lake 69, Lake Holcombe 62

(10) Gilman at (7) Cornell, 7 p.m., Cornell High School

WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal

Gilman and Cornell will be meeting for the second time this season and for the third time in the last 14 calendar months.

The Pirates beat the Chiefs 63-59 in the most recent meeting, Dec. 19, yet still found themselves seeded below the Lakeland-East Conference-winning Chiefs.

Gilman has won eight of the last 12 meetings between the two rivals and is 2-1 in its last three postseason games against Cornell.

Cornell (14-7) beat up on Lakeland East competition, going 11-1 against conference foes. They're just 3-6 this year against nonconference opponents. Noah Nohr (21.7 ppg) leads the Chiefs in scoring. Noah Hetke (11.2 ppg), Trenton Glaus (9.9 ppg) and Mitchell Swanson (5.7 ppg) play key roles.

Gilman (6-16) has struggled in the strong Eastern Cloverbelt Conference, where they went 2-14. The Pirates enter the postseason with one win in their last six games. Seniors Roman Konsella (13.8 ppg, 1.9 3s/game) and Chanse Rosemeyer (9.5 ppg, 2.1 3s/game) can alter games with their long-range shooting ability. When the ball goes inside, sophomore Torgor Crick (8.9 ppg) and sophomore Aaron Nagel (8.5 ppg) will be the ones to focus on.

Bryan's prediction: Gilman 55, Cornell 50

Full WIAA playoff brackets: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Basketball_Boys_Div5_Sec1_3.html

