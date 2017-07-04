GALLERY: Tee Hi Golf Course opens for the season
April 7, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News
Medford's Tee Hi Golf Course officially opened for the 2017 season at noon on Friday and several groups were ready and waiting to play their first round of the young spring.
For more information about Tee Hi or to set up a tee time, follow the link below.
http://www.teehigolfcourse.com/
Black River Golf Course, Medford's other 9-hole course, opened on Wednesday.
http://www.blackrivergolf.com/