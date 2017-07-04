Home / GALLERY: Tee Hi Golf Course opens for the season

GALLERY: Tee Hi Golf Course opens for the season



Harry Frosch, Medford, surveys his tee shot on the third hole at Tee Hi Golf Course in Medford. Tee Hi opened for the 2017 season on Friday. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSCharlie Johnson, Medford, follows through on a putt attempt on the third hole at Tee Hi Golf Course in Medford. Tee Hi opened for the 2017 season Friday afternoon. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSDane Bolz, Medford, prepares to hit a tee shot on the second hole at Tee Hi Golf Course in Medford. Tee Hi officially opened for the 2017 season Friday afternoon. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Fri, 04/07/2017 - 2:00pm mattf
April 7, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

Medford's Tee Hi Golf Course officially opened for the 2017 season at noon on Friday and several groups were ready and waiting to play their first round of the young spring.

For more information about Tee Hi or to set up a tee time, follow the link below.
http://www.teehigolfcourse.com/

Black River Golf Course, Medford's other 9-hole course, opened on Wednesday.
http://www.blackrivergolf.com/

