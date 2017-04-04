Gallery: Packers Tailgate Tour makes suprise stop at Nestle Pizza

Ahead of its scheduled appearance tonight at Black River Industries, the Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour made a suprise stop in the early afternoon at Nestle Pizza.

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, current players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan and former players Ahman Green, Robert Ferguson and Ryan Longwell had a question-and-answer session with Nestle employees.

The first official stop of the 2017 Tailgate Tour is set for tonight at 6 p.m. at Black River Industries in Medford.