GALLERY: Black River Industries hosts Packers Tailgate Tour

Black River Industries in Medford hosted the first official stop for the Green Bay Packers on their 2017 Tailgate Tour.

Packers representatives, consisting of team president/CEO Mark Murphy, current players Aaron Ripkowski, Jake Ryan and Brett Hundley and former players Ryan Longwell, Ahman Green and Robert Ferguson, made surprise stops at Nestle Pizza and Holy Rosary Church this afternoon before arriving at Black River Industries for several hours of festivities.

The Tailgate tour travels to Ashland tomorrow and will also make stops in Houghton, Mich., Rhinelander and Iron Mountain, Mich.

