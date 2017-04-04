Home / GALLERY: Black River Industries hosts Packers Tailgate Tour

Packers player Jake Ryan shakes hands with fan Tristan Webb during Tuesday's Packers Tailgate Tour event at Black River Industries in Medford. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSPackers fan Eugene Greening gets pumped up during Tuesday's Packers Tailgate Tour event at Black River Industries in Medford. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSA signed ball from Tuesday's Packers Tailgate Tour event at Black River Industries in Medford. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSPackers fan Lexi Hraby (center) scrambles to catch a foam football during Tuesday's Packers Tailgate Tour event at Black River Industries in Medford. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSPackers player Brett Hundley throws a foam football to fans in the crowd during Tuesday's Packers Tailgate Tour event at Black River Industries in Medford. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
April 4, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

Black River Industries in Medford hosted the first official stop for the Green Bay Packers on their 2017 Tailgate Tour.

Packers representatives, consisting of team president/CEO Mark Murphy, current players Aaron Ripkowski, Jake Ryan and Brett Hundley and former players Ryan Longwell, Ahman Green and Robert Ferguson, made surprise stops at Nestle Pizza and Holy Rosary Church this afternoon before arriving at Black River Industries for several hours of festivities.

The Tailgate tour travels to Ashland tomorrow and will also make stops in Houghton, Mich., Rhinelander and Iron Mountain, Mich.

For more coverage of the 2017 Packers Tailgate Tour in Medford, pick up a copy of Thursday's (April 6) edition of The Star News.

