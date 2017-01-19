24th Perkinstown Tramp set for Saturday

Grab your hats, gloves, boots and coats, but most importantly, your snowshoes.

The annual Perkinstown Tramp Snowshoe Races are upon us.

This year’s festivities, the 24th running of the Tramp, are scheduled for Saturday morning at the Perkinstown Winter Recreation Area.

The 6-mile and men’s mountaineer races begin at 10:45 a.m. with the 3-mile and women’s mountaineer races starting shortly after at 11:15 a.m. A kids race is set for 1 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s and low 40s on Saturday, so participants should plan on trails being damp and sticky.

To register or for more information, visit: http://www.perkinstownsnowshoerace.com/