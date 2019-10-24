Home / The Star News

Lady Redmen survive and advance with big comeback



Thu, 10/24/2019 - 8:58am mattf

They didn’t make it easy on themselves, but the Rib Lake Lady Redmen gave themselves at least one more match Tuesday by rallying for a 3-2 win at Wild Rose in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
The ninth-seeded Redmen came back from two games down to knock off the eighth-seeded Wildcats, taking the decisive fifth set 15-6.
The win sends the Redmen (7-25) to a 7 p.m. regional semifinal tonight, Thursday, in Marshfield against top-seeded Columbus Catholic. The Dons had no trouble with 16th-seeded Port Edwards Tuesday, winning 25-4, 25-25-7, 25-12.
“I’m so proud and happy for these girls,” Rib Lake head coach Barb Anderson said.
